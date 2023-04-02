Blustery winds in Lexington kept the Kentucky football team from displaying its full passing game at an open practice Saturday, but Wildcats coaches are confident with what they’ve seen throughout the spring.
As UK capped off its third week of spring practice, N.C. State transfer quarterback Devin Leary showed off an array of short-range throws as the Cats’ starters played only 23 snaps in a session open to the public at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.
“Pretty tough day to see exactly what we have, with that wind blowing the way it was,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said afterward. “That makes it difficult to get the ball down the field, get some completions. I thought we started fast. I thought Devin looked good on the (run-pass options), some of the quick game, connecting early and moving the football.”
Even with the wind limiting his arsenal, Leary found ways to be productive.
“You saw that today partly with the wind, getting the ball out quick,” Stoops continued. “Some of that where you saw those zingers were RPOs, and there were tight windows. I thought early on, the completion he made to (Tayvion Robinson), there wasn’t a big window there. I was standing right behind it, it didn’t look open at all. It was a really nice throw, he threw it to the only place where it could be caught.
“Those had some zip on them, but I think if you floated them today, you weren’t completing anything.”
Though fans weren’t able to see it for themselves, Kentucky coaches have been encouraged by Leary’s development in spring camp. In his last full season at N.C. State, the 6-foot-1, 217-pounder threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 12 outings in 2021. Last season, he passed for 1,265 yards with 11 TDs before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the sixth game of the season.
Leary clearly has the throwing ability to succeed in the Cats’ offense, but he’s been spending the last several weeks just trying to emerge as a team leader — and Stoops has taken notice.
“I think he’s a very natural leader,” Stoops said. “He’s trying not to force it, he’s trying to earn the respect of his team and just get out there and make sure he masters his craft in his backyard at this point, but he definitely has some leadership skills.
“He does a lot of things behind the scenes, that it doesn’t have to be vocal. He spends an awful amount of time with the groups, with the wideouts, with the running backs and different groups, watching film and spending time with them, so he’s doing a lot extra.”
With UK’s trio of talented wide receivers — Barion Brown (628 yards, four touchdowns in 2022); Dane Key (519 yards, six TDs); and Tayvion Robinson (497 yards, three scores) — as the team’s top downfield targets, the Cats’ coaches have high expectations moving forward.
“It’s hard to really judge it with the wind and completing some footballs, but we feel like we have a good nucleus of receivers, a good five six guys,” Stoops said. “Obviously, we need some more for depth and practice purposes and just development, but we feel good about them.”
Depth has been a lingering issue during the spring, as coaches have shifted players where they can, but overall it’s been productive so far. With only five practices remaining on the schedule, UK wants to get as much as possible accomplished over the next week and a half.
“It limits the ability to get as many plays as we’d like and really get as physical as we’d like, because we start getting down in numbers,” Stoops said. “But we got some good work in today, and we’ll continue to build on it.
“We’re not perfect, but if we continue to grind and work hard and put forth the effort, then good things will happen.”
