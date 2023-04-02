UK open practice

Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary looks to throw as offensive coordinator Liam Coen looks on during practice at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility in Lexington.

 UK Athletics

Blustery winds in Lexington kept the Kentucky football team from displaying its full passing game at an open practice Saturday, but Wildcats coaches are confident with what they’ve seen throughout the spring.

As UK capped off its third week of spring practice, N.C. State transfer quarterback Devin Leary showed off an array of short-range throws as the Cats’ starters played only 23 snaps in a session open to the public at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

