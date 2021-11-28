LOUISVILLE
Will Levis understood the rivalry.
The Kentucky junior quarterback, in his first season with the Wildcats after transferring in from Penn State last spring, got into the trash talk against Louisville on social media early in the week. And, without a doubt, he backed it up Saturday in UK’s 52-21 blowout victory over U of L at Cardinal Stadium.
Levis rolled up 113 rushing yards and a staggering four touchdowns on the ground — inserting himself into UK lore by tying six other players for the program’s single-game rushing TD record. He excelled on quarterback draws, including a 29-yard scoring scamper on Kentucky’s opening possession.
Levis didn’t hold back, and neither did UK.
“We had some designed quarterback runs that were very effective, and then we had some where he just made good decisions,” UK coach Mark Stoops said of his signal-caller. “... He’s getting better with every practice, every game. He left it all out there on the field tonight.”
As a whole, the Cats (9-3) were simply dominant.
After the Cardinals (6-6) tied the game midway through the first quarter, UK reeled off 38 unanswered points and was never truly threatened. Louisville didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
Kentucky junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown. It was his eighth 100-yard rushing game of the season — a mark that tied a single-season program record.
Reserve running backs Kavosiey Smoke and La’Vell Wright also scored.
Junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson quietly caught nine passes for 97 yards, giving him 94 catches for 1,164 yards on the year. In the process, the former Kentucky Mr. Football and Nebraska transfer became UK’s all-time single-season receptions leader.
“That just means a lot,” Robinson said, “especially with this being my first year playing receiver for a full year. It means a lot and it shows what this coaching staff can do. ... I wanted to go out there and do what I needed to do, whatever they needed me to do.
“We knew we were the better team, we just had to go out there and prove it.”
Kentucky outpaced the Cardinals 511-352 in total yardage, including a 362-144 edge on the ground.
Quite frankly, neither the yardage nor the final score were truly indicative of the Cats’ performance. UK scored on eight of its 11 possessions — and two of those drives came at the end of each half. The Cats punted only once all game.
“Everybody came through and did their part,” Robinson continued. “Everybody got to play, too. It was good to see everybody go out there and be ready to play.”
So, there were good times all around for the Cats and their fans. For Levis and Robinson, playing in their first Kentucky versus Louisville rivalry game, it was like a walk in the park.
The win was the third consecutive victory in the Governor’s Cup series for UK, which sent Cardinals fans home early en masse. The Cats won a ninth game for the second time in four years, and they’ll get the chance for a 10th victory in what will almost assuredly be a warm-weather bowl game.
“So proud of our coaching staff and our players and everybody, they battled all year,” Stoops said. “... Really happy, once again, with the way we stayed true to who we are, continue to stick together, go through some ups and some downs but grind it out.”
It was also one of UK’s most balanced performances of the year, with the Cats’ defense holding Louisville star quarterback Malik Cunningham in check for the majority of the game. Cunningham did miss some time with different injuries throughout the night, but he never really seemed comfortable.
“I feel like we’ve been really close to putting it all together,” Stoops added. “I’m so glad we did it tonight. Offensively, it’s been clicking the last two, three, four weeks. We’re getting closer, getting better. Really proud of these guys and the way we finished. It says a lot about them and how tough they are, mentally, to hang in there throughout the season and finish strong.”
Now, UK gets to go bowling.
