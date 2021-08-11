Less than a week into fall camp, Rahsaan Lewis is making a noticeable impact for the University of Kentucky football team.
The son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Rahsaan made a number of highlight catches during the Wildcats’ Fan Day at Kroger Field on Saturday — including a pair of deep, body-contorting receptions in the end zone — to set himself apart from UK’s group of unproven wide receivers looking to emerge this season.
And, though sharing the genes of a 10-time All-Pro performer seems like it would naturally lead to an outstanding football career, it hasn’t been an easy journey for the younger Lewis.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior walk-on didn’t even play in a game for UK as a sophomore after enrolling last year. Before that, he spent one season each at Central Florida and Florida Atlantic — as a defensive back, no less.
He recorded four tackles in seven games as a true freshman for UCF, then appeared in four games before redshirting for the year at FAU.
It’s not exactly a resume that would excite UK fans, but Saturday’s performance quickly shifted attention to the Orlando native.
First-year UK offensive coordinator Liam Coen wasn’t too surprised, either.
“He showed it in the spring, too,” Coen said following Tuesday’s practice. “Rahsaan’s a savvy football player who has unbelievable ball skills. The kid’s got like a 40-inch vertical. He can jump through the roof.”
Quite frankly, UK’s offense needs all the help it can get. As the Cats work through the process of deciding a starting quarterback — either Beau Allen, Joey Gatewood or Will Levis — fielding a stable cast of skill players to surround their signal-caller is a must.
Receivers Josh Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson are the de facto difference-makers out wide, with Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Kavosiey Smoke as UK’s top rushers. As talented as that group is, along with the Big Blue Wall up front, it’s not enough to compete in the Southeastern Conference.
Establishing a consistent third wide receiver and a solid batch of tight ends, especially following a preseason injury to starter Keaton Upshaw, will be a major factor in unlocking the Cats’ offensive potential. The steadier the offense can become before Sept. 4’s season opener against Louisiana Monroe, the more productive it’ll be.
Lewis and third-string running back JuTahn McClain, a 5-9, 187-pound sophomore who played sparingly last year, could certainly help.
“Just absolutely love the kid,” Coen said of McClain, who had a breakout showing of his own at Fan Day. “The type of kid who wants to do everything right. He’s extremely versatile in his toolbox. ... He can do so many different things, and he’s a smart football player.”
At the same time, however, it’s important to temper expectations for both Lewis and McClain.
Lewis made some spectacular grabs, but just to be clear, those catches came against UK’s reserve defensive backs.
A raw athlete, he played just one season of football in high school. As a senior at Windermere Prep in 2017, he totaled 665 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage, splitting time as a running back and wide receiver. Defensively, he recorded 83 tackles with three sacks, one interception, two fumble recoveries and a fumble recovery for a touchdown in helping the Lakers to a state runner-up finish.
He also excelled on the hardwood, posting averages of 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 4 steals per game as a senior.
Obviously, the potential for a breakout campaign is there. Several weeks of practice remain before the regular season begins, and Lewis has to show he can be a consistent contributor, but UK — perhaps more than any other program — will give him the opportunity to make a difference.
It’s up to Lewis to prove he can do it.
