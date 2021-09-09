For the University of Kentucky football program to continue climbing the ladder within the Southeastern Conference, Saturday’s game against Missouri could serve as a pivotal moment for the Wildcats.
Both teams won their season openers last week — UK crushed Louisiana Monroe 45-10 at Kroger Field, while the Tigers beat Central Michigan 34-24 — and will have their sights set on building on that momentum as they head into conference play. Though the Cats have yet to show they can consistently compete with perennial powers Georgia or Florida within the SEC East, they’ve set themselves apart from programs like South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
That leaves Missouri as a gatekeeper between Kentucky and divisional prosperity. After all, before you can beat the SEC’s best teams, you have to at least beat its middling programs.
UK failed to do that last season, falling 20-10 on Oct. 24 in Columbia, Missouri.
The Cats were outgained 423-145 in total yardage, due largely in part to Missouri’s dominant play at the line of scrimmage. The Tigers also held the advantage in first downs (26-8), commanded time of possession (43:10 to 16:50) and converted 10-of-20 third downs compared to UK’s 2-of-9 mark.
“They played more physical than us a year ago,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said this week. “That is uncharacteristic and I don’t particularly like that. We need to be much more physical this year.
“I sense that they were much more prepared to play last year than we were. That’s on me. I can promise you that’s not going to happen again.”
Missouri’s win over the Cats snapped its five-game losing skid to UK. For the season, first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz directed the Tigers to a 5-5 record against all-SEC competition. Kentucky, meanwhile, went just 4-6.
“They’re good, they play hard, they’re a well-coached football team,” Stoops said. “And you know, that’s where it starts, with guys in the right position. They play the game the way it’s supposed to be played, they play it very physical, and play very hard. They do a good job. They keep you off balance, they certainly did a year ago. They had a lot of drives a year ago, they worked for them.
“They had 20 points, but it felt like 40 by the way they controlled the ball.”
This time around, the Cats are out for revenge.
Though Stoops won’t admit it, UK’s coaches and players know how crucial beating Missouri will be to their success.
Assistant coach and recruiting guru Vince Marrow called it the “biggest game since 2018 at Florida” on Twitter.
In their season-opening victory, the Cats showed signs that they’re a much-improved group compared to 2020.
The passing attack under junior transfer quarterback Will Levis was crisp, save for a game-opening interception. Wide receivers Josh Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson were spectacular making downfield plays. Bruising runner Chris Rodriguez Jr. made sure nobody forgot about the Cats’ running attack.
And Kentucky’s defense
was unflappable.
Granted, those results came against a ULM squad that didn’t win a game last year.
But still, you have to crawl before you can walk.
A successful outing against Missouri could open the gates to a season-long sprint for UK.
“We have to play physical and we’re going to have to win some one-on-one battles,” Stoops said, “but very aggressive defense, very much crowding the line of scrimmage. We got to beat some man coverage.
“Eli and I have built a friendship and I like him. He kicked our butt. I’m not going to forget. That’s on my mind. He had his team more prepared than I was.”
The Cats are determined not to let it happen again, especially since Saturday’s outing could be a sign of things to come for the rest of 2021.
