Kentucky senior defensive end Josh Paschal isn’t expected to play in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday, Wildcats coach Mark Stoops announced during a joint press conference with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz on Friday.
Paschal, who recorded 53 tackles with 5.5 sacks and ranked second in the SEC with 15.5 tackles for loss, aggravated a leg injury during the Cats’ regular-season finale against Louisville.
“Josh is highly questionable,” Stoops said. “He really wants to play. I don’t feel like I could play him with a clear conscience. He’s given us everything.”
Paschal didn’t originally travel to Orlando with the team, but he arrived a few days ago with hopes of playing.
“Josh is a guy that just absolutely empties his tank each and every practice, each and every game,” Stoops said.
If he’s unable to compete, Paschal would join wide receivers Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps among UK’s inactive players. The pair was involved in a car accident during the holiday break and won’t be able to participate.
HAWKEYES KEEPING SECRETSThe Iowa coaching staff has been coy about who they’re starting under center against the Wildcats.
The Hawkeyes are selecting — and, presumably, have already chosen — between quarterbacks Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla, who helped Iowa go 10-3 this season. Both have split time practicing with the team’s starters, and both have seen success this year.
Ferentz sees no reason to show his cards early.
“I guess you’ll know at one o’clock tomorrow,” Ferentz said. “Probably before that, actually. I really don’t think it’s that big a deal. Both guys have done a great job.
“Ultimately, it’s about how our team plays, quite frankly. That’s our goal — to play good team offense and hopefully be able to move the ball and score some points.”
Iowa will also be forced to look for production elsewhere after 1,000-yard rusher Tyler Goodson opted out of the bowl game to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.
“The answer is we will probably play all three of them, rotate them in there,” Ferentz said about his trio of available running backs. “In certain situations, we may favor one over the other, but feel good about the group as a whole.”
UK quarterback Will Levis and wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson are experiencing breakout campaigns in their first seasons with the Wildcats, but both will have a chance to face Big Ten competition once again.
Levis, a transfer from Penn State, and Robinson, who joined the Cats from Nebraska, are no strangers to the Hawkeyes.
And, according to Ferentz, they’ve only gotten better during their time in Lexington.
“I don’t know if it’s an advantage,” Ferentz said. “We know they are good players. I’m serious. I think they are playing at a really high level right now. They played well at their previous schools, but they are playing at a high level. There are a lot of challenges for us tomorrow but those are two of the guys tomorrow — throwing the running backs, throwing the offensive line, go right down the list, they have a lot of really good players.
“But how they are utilizing their talents and abilities, they are very impressive and they are very explosive.”
This season, Levis has thrown for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 66.5% of his pass attempts.
Robinson has amassed 1,164 yards and seven touchdowns on 94 receptions.
As a pair of programs that pride themselves on playing hard, physical football — led by tremendous offensive lines up front — UK and Iowa will be a matchup of like-minded teams.
Much of that, of course, comes from Stoops being a product of the Hawkeyes’ football program. He didn’t shy away from praising Iowa’s approach on Friday.
“It is the respect I have for the way Iowa plays,” Stoops said. “I want opposing coaches to put on the film and feel the same way about our team, and that is a team that is fundamentally sound that plays the game with great technique. There’s a lot of cute stuff you can do, but it’s about being physical and being fundamental and playing extremely hard.
“The game of football is not going to change. It is about blocking. It is about being physical, it is about getting off blocks, containing the football, playing with leverage, all the basics and that’s what you see when you see Iowa. Hopefully, that is what you see when you put on the film on after we play on Sunday.”
Ferentz echoed Stoops’ sentiments.
“Almost like looking in the mirror,” he said. “We don’t run the exact same schemes, but there are a lot of similar traits in the programs. The guys compete. They play hard, compete and they make you earn things. They make the opponent earn what they get, and I think that’s a goal any coach has any time you play.”
Even with a 9-3 record, a second-place finish in the SEC East standings and a No. 22 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll, Kentucky has been scrutinized for its 2021 regular-season schedule.
Despite signature wins over Florida and LSU earlier in the campaign, the Cats have beaten only one winning team — South Carolina — which the Gamecocks acquired with a win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to finish the year 7-6.
Otherwise, UK’s best wins aren’t viewed through the rosiest of glasses.
The Cats defeated then-No. 9 Florida earlier in the year, setting off a field storming for the ages at Kroger Field in Lexington on Oct 2. By the time the season ended, though, Florida sat at 6-7 following a loss to Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Meanwhile, LSU is 6-6 as it awaits a Tuesday matchup against Kansas State.
In total, Kentucky played four teams with winning records — defeating only USC, 16-10, on Sept. 25 in Columbia, South Carolina. The Cats lost to Georgia (12-1), Mississippi State (7-6) and Tennessee (7-6).
