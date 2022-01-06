University of Kentucky star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson is entering the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.
“This past year’s been unbelievable and one I will cherish for the rest of my life,” he said in a video. “Thank you to Big Blue Nation for cheering on me and my teammates throughout this whole year, and we can’t thank you enough for all the support that you gave us this year.”
Robinson, the 2018 Kentucky Mr. Football winner and former Western Hills High School star, set single-season program records in his lone year at UK with 104 receptions and 1,334 yards. He hauled in 10 passes for 170 yards in the Wildcats’ 20-17 win over Iowa in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday.
Robinson originally chose UK out of high school before reversing course and heading to Nebraska, where he was used primarily as a pass-catching running back for two seasons.
It didn’t take long for him to fit in at Kentucky.
“To my teammates, we made countless memories this year, and I can’t thank you enough for making me a part of this family from day one,” he said. “... To this coaching staff, thank you for allowing me to come in and showcase what I envisioned myself doing throughout my whole college career.
“The relationships I have made throughout this whole year was the greatest part about returning home. As much fun as it was this year in blue and white, I’m sad to say it was my last.”
Robinson will forego two remaining years of college eligibility and joins senior defensive tackle Marquan McCall, who announced his intentions to turn pro earlier Wednesday.
“After deep consideration, my family and I have decided for my advancement to enter the NFL draft,” he wrote on social media. “I love all of you and the University of Kentucky will always be my second home.”
