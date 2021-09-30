Kentucky junior wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, Inc., announced Wednesday.
The award is presented to the college football season’s most outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Any player who catches a pass is eligible for the award. Robinson is one of eight players who are being added to the watch list based on performance during the 2021 season’s first month of play.
Robinson, a 5-foot-10, 183-pounder from Frankfort, has caught a team-high 25 passes for 402 yards and two touchdowns. He ranks 14th nationally and second in the Southeastern Conference in receiving yards per game (100.5), third in the league in all-purpose yards per game (123.3), fifth in receptions per game (6.25) and has six plays of 30 or more yards through four games.
FORTNER NAMED CAMPBELL SEMIFINALIST
Kentucky “super senior” center Luke Fortner has been named a semifinalist for the 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced Wednesday. He is one 176 semifinalists for the award.
Celebrating its 32nd year, the Campbell Trophy recognizes an individual as the absolute best football student-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, a candidate for the award must be a senior or graduate student in his final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first-team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.