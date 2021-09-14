Junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. was named the Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after turning in a career-best performance in Kentucky’s 35-28 win over Missouri Saturday at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Rodriguez rushed 27 times for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and he also added his first career receiving TD.
He became the eighth player in school history to rush for at least 200 yards in a game, and it was the most ever for a Wildcat in an SEC opener. Two weeks into the season, he leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in rushing with 165.5 yards per game.
WKU’s Zappe awarded C-USA weekly honor
Western Kentucky University graduate quarterback Bailey Zappe was voted Conference USA Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. He becomes the fifth different Hilltopper quarterback to earn the honor since WKU joined the league prior to the 2014 season.
Zappe completed 28-of-40 passes (70%) for 435 yards and three touchdowns with one interception and also added a touchdown rush in Saturday’s 38-35 loss at Army.
The 435 yards were the 12th-most by a WKU quarterback and the 17th 400-yard passing game in Hilltopper history. He surpassed his 424-yard effort in the Hilltoppers’ first game against UT Martin, which now stands 13th all-time in program history.
