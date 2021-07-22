Kentucky junior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been named to the Doak Walker Watch List, UK announced in a release Wednesday.
The annual award is presented to the nation’s top running back.
Rodriguez, a 5-foot-11, 224-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, led the Cats in rushing in 2020 with 785 yards and 11 touchdowns despite missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Rodriguez’s teammate, junior offensive lineman Kenneth Horsey, has been nominated for the 2021 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team.
He is one of 109 student-athletes who have been nominated because of their stories of exemplary community service, alongside their academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
Horsey had open-heart surgery in 2018 to remove a growth on one of his heart valves and later battled back to play in four games in 2019 before eventually winning the starting job as UK’s left guard.
OHIO VALLEY LEAGUE BASEBALL FULTON 6, OWENSBORO 1Bailey Falkenstein went 2-for-5 with a solo home run as the RiverDawgs fell at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
Paul Coumoulos finished 4-for-4 for Owensboro (20-19), which scored its lone run in the fifth inning.
Fulton (23-14) finished with just three hits but took advantage of two RiverDawgs errors in the win.
Owensboro returns to action Thursday with a trip to Madisonville.
FULTON 010 011 003 6 3 0
OWENSBORO 000 010 000 — 1 8 2
WP-Matthaidess. LP-Belcher. 2B-Coumoulos (O), Diaz, Gardner (F). HR-Falkenstein (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.