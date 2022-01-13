University of Kentucky offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal is heading to the NFL draft, he announced Wednesday on Twitter.
Rosenthal, who helped the Wildcats go 10-3 this past season as the team’s starting left tackle, spent one season in Lexington after transferring from LSU. He played two seasons for the Tigers, including seven starts in 2020.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to represent both Kentucky and LSU and after discussions with my family and coaches, I am excited to prepare for the next step in my journey and enter the NFL draft,” he wrote.
The 6-foot-7, 326-pounder joins fellow UK offensive linemen Darian Kinnard and Luke Fortner in the NFL draft, which will begin April 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.