Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington Jr. has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, the standout guard announced Wednesday.
Washington, who averaged 12.5 points, 3.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game, will forego his final three years of eligibility to turn pro.
“The fans have supported me through the ups and downs of this past season, and I am proud to say I will always be a member of Big Blue Nation,” Washington said in a social media post. “After discussing my options with Coach Cal, my parents and family, I’ve decided to make myself eligible for the upcoming NBA Draft. Leaving Kentucky won’t be easy, but I am ready for the challenges ahead and know I am ready based on my experiences here in Lexington. Thank you again to the fans, the coaches, all the supporters of Kentucky Basketball and most importantly the people who helped me get here, my mom and my dad.”
Washington was named to the All-Southeastern Conference Second Team by both the league’s coaches and media members, and he was a five-time SEC Freshman of the Week selection, a semifinalist for the Jerry West Award and a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award honoring the nation’s best freshman.
The Phoenix native shot 45.1% from the field and 35% from 3-point range as the Wildcats went 26-7 and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s in the first round in Indianapolis.
UK coach John Calipari likened Washington to several former players who have gone on to prosper in the NBA.
“TyTy is a play-making guard who has the ability to play on the ball or off and still impact the game in a variety of ways,” he said. “We’ve had a number of players leave here and be successful at the next level who are in a similar mode as TyTy. I’m excited for TyTy and his family because I know with his work ethic, his ability to play within himself and allow the game to come to him, that he will have the opportunity to be another one of our guys to find success in that league.
“TyTy’s best days as a basketball player are in front of him and he and his family know that they have my full support as he chases his dreams.”
In his lone season in Lexington, Washington posted five 20-point games and set a single-game program record with 17 assists while filling in for injured point guard Sahvir Wheeler against Georgia on Jan. 8. He became the first Wildcat to record double-doubles of both points and rebounds and points and assists since Ashton Hagans in the 2019-20 campaign.
He finished the regular season ranked first in the SEC and 31st nationally with a 2.43 assist-to-turnover ratio.
The NBA draft will be held June 23 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.