The expectations on Jordan Wright are growing by the day.
The 6-foot-5, 233-pound linebacker is poised for a breakout season for the University of Kentucky in 2021, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of former UK stars Josh Allen and Jamin Davis — and Wildcats coaches anticipate nothing less from the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native.
On his first day back on campus following Kentucky’s Gator Bowl victory over N.C. State this past season, Wright sat down with defensive coordinator Brad White to discuss his new role.
“He was just saying, ‘You have to take it up a notch. You’re the leader of the room and everybody is looking up to you, and they praise you a lot,’ ” Wright recalled.
“So I took that and just fed on with it and made sure I came in with a positive attitude every day, ready to put in work, just so everybody else knows we all need to put in work and be happy to be here.”
By all accounts, White’s message took firm hold of Wright’s mentality.
Coming into spring practice, Wright lost nearly 10 pounds as he prepared to expand his play-making abilities.
“I felt like I could be a lot quicker than I was,” he said, “and just tone up and add on more muscle.
“Just watching Jamin on film the past year and seeing how he was so explosive moving lateral, I tried to take that and build that for my game. That can help you out in the long run, just having that ability to run sideline to sideline.”
Last season, Wright recorded 45 tackles, with 5.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage, along with an interception he returned for a touchdown, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
In UK’s 2019 Belk Bowl victory, Wright scooped up a loose fumble and returned it 28 yards for a score to seal the victory in the waning moments.
Now, White thinks Wright is capable of even more.
“He’s a guy that really has a great grasp of this defense and understanding and awareness and the position flex to play sam, to play jack — he can play all over,” White said. “He plays with great vision, awareness, all that. The thing we’ve discussed is the consistency of being available. He was better last year.”
Instead of missing much practice or playing time with injuries last season, White noted, Wright fought through and ultimately played more than he had in the past. Much of that, he said, came down to Wright taking preventative measures like extra-wrapping his ankles or wrists, even though it might be uncomfortable.
“When he’s healthy and his body feels good, he can be as dominant a player that’s on our team,” White said. “He has difference-making ability.”
Though Wright is entering his senior campaign, he’ll still have two years of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s blanket waiver stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wright has seen what Allen and Davis made of themselves as standout linebackers at UK, and Cats coaches wouldn’t be surprised to see him follow suit.
In the meantime, however, he’ll continue working to get there.
“I don’t have the mindset of being the big dog or anything, just come with the same mindset,” Wright said. “I’m still unknown and I’m nobody, so I come in to work so I can be that guy — a high draft pick.”
