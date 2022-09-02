After the first two weeks of the 2022 high school football season, one thing is clear: Defense has reigned supreme.
The Owensboro area has seen an incredible amount of offensive firepower in recent years, from quarterbacks throwing bombs downfield to highlight-reel wide receivers making spectacular catches. However, so far this fall, it’s been defenses providing the eye-popping statistics.
Just look around at some of the undefeated teams locally.
Daviess County, which has jumped out to a 2-0 start, has limited opponents to only 13.5 points per game.
Panthers defensive back Decker Renfrow snagged four interceptions in last week’s win over Owensboro Catholic, with one returned for a touchdown and another returned deep into Aces territory. Moments later, he caught a touchdown pass from Jack Ball — set up by Renfrow’s ball-hawking ability that he honed playing baseball for the Panthers.
Renfrow accounted for a quartet of DC’s seven forced turnovers in the City-County win. Tyce Beehn also had an interception with a fumble recovery, and Luke Floyd collected three sacks on the night.
The Panthers’ offense has been spectacular for years, but now their defense — a focus for coach Matt Brannon and his staff — is paving the way for success. In just two games, DC has racked up nine interceptions, eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss, surrendering 214 total yards per outing.
In only two games, DC is more than halfway to the 16 interceptions it collected last season, which also included a deep playoff run. And, keep in mind, the Panthers have already scored more defensive touchdowns this year (one) than all of 2021.
There’s a similar situation brewing in Hawesville, with Hancock County outscoring opponents 114-0 in victories over Breckinridge County (56-0) and Muhlenberg County (58-0).
The Hornets have accumulated a trio of interceptions — with Austin Volocko accounting for two, including one returned for a TD — along with eight sacks, three forced fumbles and 12 tackles for loss. They’ve already matched their defensive touchdown total from last fall.
Similarly, McLean County has given up only six points in two victories, a 28-6 conquest at Ohio County and a 56-0 home rout of Breckinridge County.
The Cougars have already totaled five interceptions, with a pair returned for scores, after finishing with eight picks and two defensive TDs in 10 games last year. Add that to the seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a forced fumble that McLean County’s produced in two games, and it’s clear that the Cougars have found a formula that’s paid off in the early going.
Of course, offensive stats usually get all of the attention on Friday nights. Everybody loves to score touchdowns, and fans often prefer an offensive shootout over a defensive stalemate.
However, the 2022 season thus far — in the first two weeks, at least — has shown that defense is just as important.
As the old adage goes, offense wins games but defense wins championships. I think it’s clear that defense can do both.
