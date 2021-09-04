Owensboro Catholic gave itself a chance to win late Friday night, but Union County held strong down the stretch to capture a 12-7 high school football victory at Steele Stadium.
The Aces (0-3) scored their lone touchdown when Lincoln Clancy, the senior quarterback who’s been battling shoulder injuries, entered in the fourth quarter to direct a 14-play, 85-yard scoring drive. Clancy, moments after picking up a fourth-down conversion with an 11-yard rush, rolled out to his right and found Reid Clark wide open in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard TD.
The score pushed Catholic to a 7-6 lead with 5:39 remaining, but Union County (3-0) answered quickly and decisively. The Braves fashioned a seven-play, 61-yard drive that ended when quarterback Cannon Sheffer connected with Izaiah Manuel for a 17-yard score with just under two minutes remaining.
The Aces drove to the Union 40, but the go-ahead drive stalled from there.
“I’m super proud of my team,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said afterward. “I got a great team, and there’s nothing negative to say. Right now, that’s what you want out of a team.”
Playing seven freshmen and sophomores on both sides of the ball, Morris added, his squad is still in the growing stages of the season.
“They fought against a very, very good Class 3-A school,” he said. “We have the talent to play with them, it’s just the fact that freshmen and sophomores are having to cut their teeth against good teams. We’re just hoping that, in the end, it pays off for us.”
Catholic finished with 197 yards of total offense, with Clancy completing 7-of-13 pass attempts for 77 yards and rushing for another 21 yards. Starting quarterback Brady Atwell, a freshman, threw for 43 yards and rushed for 27.
“(Clancy) didn’t take a snap all week, he’s just doing everything he can to get to play on Friday night,” Morris said. “He’s such a warrior. He came to me, the adrenaline was kicking in. He said, ‘Coach, my shoulder feels great,” and all I can go by is what he tells me.
“His shoulder is going to hurt a little bit, but he’s able to do what he can do with it. He was the reason we went down and scored. He keeps plays alive and does a good job keeping his eyes up downfield.”
The Braves were led by Sheffer, who completed 19-of-25 passes for 246 yards and one TD. Kristopher Hughes reeled in eight catches for 88 yards, and he was responsible for scooping up a loose UCHS fumble near the goal line and running it in for a 2-yard TD to open the game’s scoring late in the third quarter.
The Aces’ defense, which came up with a goal-line stand on the Braves’ first possession, forced three turnovers on downs for the contest. Senior defensive tackle Jaden Fulkerson also recovered the fumble that set Catholic up for its scoring drive.
“Our defense hasn’t played very well this year, but they took it to heart,” Morris said. “We got to watch the film, and we made such silly mistakes in the first two weeks. I think we can go back and take a look and say we cleaned a lot of stuff up tonight.”
Despite the loss, Morris is preaching the same message to his players as he did when the season began.
“We’re 0-0 until we play Hancock County on Sept. 24,” he said. “That’s when district play starts, and at the end of that game, that’s when we can tell ourselves what our record is. We’re going to try to play each one just like we did tonight and fight and fight and fight and just keep getting better.
“Hopefully, by the end of the year, you’re going to look back at this game and think Owensboro Catholic is one of the most improved teams in the state.”
UNION COUNTY 0 0 6 6 — 12
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0 0 0 7 — 7
UC — Hughes 2 run (kick failed)
OC — Clark 4 pass from Clancy (Frick kick)
UC — Manuel 17 pass from Sheffer (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.