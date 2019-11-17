Cassidy Moss scored 16 points in a losing effort as visiting Brescia dropped a 98-61 decision to Union University on Saturday in Jackson, Tennessee.
Angel Jeffries added 10 points for the Lady Bearcats, who slipped to 1-6. Hallie Fisher led the way with six rebounds.
Union (3-1) was paced by Emily Beard, who scored a game-high 18 points. Jaelencia Williams scored 16 and Leah Cauble added 14.
Brescia returns to the hardwood on Thursday with a visit to Indiana Wesleyan.
