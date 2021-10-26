Once again, the Daviess County High School boys soccer team is in the midst of a stellar postseason run.
And now, after dispatching top-ranked North Oldham in last week’s state quarterfinals, the Panthers might even be the favorites to win it all.
DC (22-1-4) is now the No. 1 team in the state in the latest Maher rankings, ahead of the Panthers’ KHSAA State Tournament semifinal matchup Wednesday against No. 18 Covington Catholic.
Seeing coach Doug Sandifer’s squad navigate deep into the playoffs is no surprise. After all, the Panthers reached the state title game in 2019 and 2017, and they even won a state title in 2016. The impressive part, however, is how this year’s squad has been able to do it.
Coaches often talk about putting forth balanced squads and needing total team efforts to win games. More often than not, it’s more wishful thinking than anything else. In DC’s case, though, it’s true.
Without seeing the Panthers in person, it’d be hard to pinpoint what makes them so good.
Their goal differential is solid (97 scored to 23 allowed), but it’s nothing compared to when DC outscored opponents 140-11 during their state championship run five seasons ago. They have talented goalscorers and playmakers, but the individual numbers aren’t quite as gaudy as they have been in the past. They’ve been able to handle certain teams throughout the year, but the Panthers have also pulled out their fair share of one- and two-goal results along the way.
On paper, it’s not particularly overwhelming.
Then you see them in person, and it all makes sense.
In the past, DC has always had individual statistical standouts — Isaac Amaya, Graham Miller and Josef Winkler in 2016, Jake Peveler in 2017, Brian Winkler and Jacob Boling in 2018, Boling and Hunter Clark in 2019 — but this year’s group is built differently.
The Panthers have several players who could follow in those footsteps. They’re talented enough to put up similar numbers. Instead. the 2021 DC squad shines as a group.
In fact, the Panthers actually feature that offensive balance that all coaches seek, and their team defense is tremendous.
DC ranks fourth in the state in shutouts (13), seventh in goals allowed per game (0.9) and 18th in scoring margin per game (2.7).
Offensively, Sean Higgs has scored a team-high 16 goals, while Andrew Alexander, Tanner Andersen and Carson Thomas are tied for the lead in assists with eight apiece. Twelve different Panthers have scored multiple goals this year, and 13 players have recorded multiple assists.
In a word? Balance.
And, perhaps, DC’s best quality is an intangible that can’t be measured: Mental toughness.
This is a group that’s been through the postseason rigors before. Reaching the state tournament is a tradition at this point — these players were in elementary school the last time DC failed to reach the state tournament in 2013.
DC showed mental toughness in holding off Apollo for a 2-1 win in the 3rd Region Tournament title game. DC showed mental toughness in capturing a 4-1 win against South Warren in the first round of the state tournament. And DC certainly showed mental toughness last week, traveling on the road to knock off then-No. 1 North Oldham, 1-0.
Now, the ball is in the Panthers’ court.
As Sandifer said following his squad’s state quarterfinal victory, the tournament’s wide open. Of course, DC’s ranking will paint a bull’s eye on the Panthers’ backs, but don’t expect it to faze them.
The Panthers will approach Wednesday’s semifinal contest with the same focus and mental toughness they’ve shown all year.
And they’ll do it as a team.
