The Owensboro United Soccer Club 2006 boys’ squad emerged as one of the top teams in the country following its run to the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Presidents Cup championship game last week in West Chester, Ohio.
Made up of players from Daviess County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County and Owensboro high schools — all born in 2006 — the Owensboro United U15 travel team won six regular-season tournaments, finished first in the Kentucky Premier League 1st Division and went on to capture the Kentucky Presidents Cup state championship in early June. Once it reached the 12-team regional tournament, United defeated teams from Ohio, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin before finally falling in penalty kicks against Iowa.
“It’s a comprehensive season that the kids really enjoyed,” said United coach Alex Tungate, who also coaches boys’ soccer at Ohio County High School. “I think they’ve gotten really close over the season. We’re definitely closer today than we were in November, just being around each other that whole time. The team really developed good bonds with each other.
“Several of these kids have been together for a while, but this year we really incorporated getting players from outside the area. We allowed new kids to come in, and they instilled a little bit different personality and attitude with the team.”
The squad, which starts training in the fall and competes well into the summer — even moving inside during the winter months — originally set out with two goals in mind.
“First, we wanted to win the KPL 1st Division. We did that and got promoted, so next year they’ll compete in the KPL Premier Division, which is the top league in the state,” Tungate explained. “And we wanted to win the state tournament, which we did, so that meant we were going to the Midwest regional.
“We really challenged the kids and pushed them to create a new goal — for them to get to the final four. Luckily, they proved us wrong again and got to the championship game.”
The team roster includes Daviess County’s Sam Glover (freshman midfielder), Keaton Goddard (eighth-grade forward), Lukas Humphrey (eighth-grade midfielder), Carter Payne (eighth-grade midfielder), Jack Quisenberry (eighth-grade defender) and Liam Zik (eighth-grade defender); Muhlenberg County’s Isaac Whittaker (freshman defender); Ohio County’s Luke Barton (eighth-grade forward), Christian Byrd (freshman forward), Abe Evans (eighth-grade forward), Seth Jones (freshman defender), Omar Mujica (freshman defender) and Will Young (freshman goalkeeper); and Owensboro’s Arlo Johnson (freshman midfielder), Dustin Payne (freshman defender) and Sang Thang (freshman midfielder).
“We play a very possession-based game, where we’re trying to play very uptempo and challenging a lot for 50-50 balls,” Tungate said. “We try to play the ball into space and try to find moments of isolation and 1-on-1 scenarios. We really push accountability, and we really stress that players are where they need to be at the right times.
“Defensively, we have four backs who are outstanding, and our goalkeeper (Young) really came on big for us. He’s only been a goalkeeper for a year, and he was thrown into three penalty-kick shootouts.
“I think our kids really grew and really represented their community at a high level. Unfortunately, we came up a little short, but we went so far past our goals that the kids are already excited to come back next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.