The grit and resiliency the University of Kentucky showed in winning at Georgia 78-69 will be a major key as its basketball schedule rolls through January.
UK will host Alabama on Saturday for a lunchtime special (11 a.m. CT) at Rupp Arena. After that, the Wildcats will be road warriors in four straight Saturday road games.
UK is 11-3 going into the Alabama game, and that 11th win was impressive in that it was on the road in what was a somewhat hostile environment. Georgia was a hot team after winning at Memphis last Saturday, and there were a lot of NBA executives reportedly on hand to see next-level talent in the backcourts of both teams.
No. 13 Kentucky overcame Anthony Edwards proving his ability with 23 points for Georgia. UK also worked through its worst free-throw shooting night of the season, hitting 10-of-20 for 50 percent.
UK did figure out a major component, though, and that was how to grab the game and get it under control in the second half.
The Wildcats shot 58.6% from the field and held Georgia to 40.7% after intermission. UK coach John Calipari rode a lineup of Ashton Hagans, Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley, Nate Sestina and Nick Richards for all but seven minutes after halftime.
Calipari needed veterans on the floor and for them to play as such.
"What I did in the second half, three guards and the two fresh big guys, which were Nick and Nate because they didn't play that much (in the first half)," Calipari said. "And then I rode them. Just said, 'How much can you play?' You know what's amazing is they don't want to come out and I'm good with it. Play. They made the plays. They made the defensive stops. We rebounded the ball."
Kentucky played the way a team should when it goes on the road in the improved SEC.
"We were very resilient down the stretch," UK guard Tyrese Maxey said. "It was a stretch in that first half, I think we were down seven, we came in here and our leaders like Ashton, Immanuel, and even Nick had shots up early and said we're good."
UK will get plenty of practice improving its road winning craft. Of the four straight road Saturday games, one of them a national showcase matchup with No. 22 Texas Tech in Lubbock as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge on January 25.
Following that will be two Saturday games in as potentially hostile environments as the Wildcats may face this season. UK goes to Auburn on February 1. You remember Auburn, the team that shot the lights out and shot UK out of the NCAA Tournament last season one game away from the Final Four?
There hasn't been much of a fall off for Auburn from the end of its Final Four run last spring. The Tigers are No. 5 in both the AP and coaches Top 25 polls. We're not talking about football here.
The last Saturday in this quartet will be a trip to Knoxville for UK's matchup with Tennessee on February 8. UT isn't as formidable without Lamonte Turner, but playing at Thompson-Boling Arena is always a challenge.
Looking at the analytics today, Kentucky is an underdog in three of those four road games, and it is only a slight favorite at Tennessee, according to KenPom.com.
Kentucky starts the four Saturdays on the road at Arkansas on January 18 after going to South Carolina next Wednesday.
Kentucky has moved back in an upward trajectory in the national landscape with a 3-game winning streak. It beat Louisville in Rupp Arena and now it's collected a win on the road in the SEC.
The Wildcats will need every bit of the grit and resilience they showed at Georgia to navigate their four straight Saturdays on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.