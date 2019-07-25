Carrington Valentine, a three-star senior defensive back out of Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller, verbally committed to the University of Kentucky on Wednesday.
The 6-foot, 178-pounder released a video on his personal social media accounts to announce his decision.
Valentine, ranked a top-35 player in Ohio by Rivals and 247Sports, joins Andru Phillips out of South Carolina as UK’s incoming cornerbacks from the class of 2020. Valentine’s commitment gives the Wildcats the No. 19 recruiting class in the nation, according to Rivals.
As a junior last season, Valentine recorded 16 total tackles and an interception on defense, in addition to five receptions for 83 yards on offense. He also returned six kickoffs for 118 yards.
Valentine also had offers from Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan State and Pittsburgh, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.