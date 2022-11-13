LEXINGTON — Kentucky’s six-game winning streak over SEC East rival Vanderbilt came to an end Saturday as it was upset 24-21 by the Commodores at Kroger Field.
The win for Vanderbilt snaps a 26-game SEC losing streak that dated back to 2019.
“Tough loss there. Bottom line is we didn’t do the things we talked about all week,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said postgame. “Really, just the intensity that we played with a week ago, I thought it was average at best. The execution and playing clean once again just didn’t help.”
The victory was the first conference win in second-year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea’s tenure at his alma mater.
“You’ve got a bunch of guys that are fighting, and building a program is hard,” an emotional Lea told the SEC Network postgame. “It takes tough people that are aligned. Do the right things the right way. And that’s what these guys are doing and I’m glad they got rewarded today.”
UK’s offense was held to just 21 points by a Vanderbilt defense that entered play ranked 126th in the country. Quarterback Will Levis was held to 109 passing yards, no touchdowns and an interception by a Commodore passing defense that came in ranked 130th in the nation.
“Not enough hype. Not enough juice,” Levis said of the team’s poor performance against Vandy’s struggling defense. “We made that a point of emphasis all week and we didn’t buy into that, obviously. They played hard. We knew they were gonna play hard. They play hard every single game. You see them play. Whether they win or lose by 50 or win ... when you put on their tape, we knew that about them.
“We didn’t match them today.”
Kentucky’s defense generated a turnover on just the second play from scrimmage. Keidron Smith poked the ball free from Vanderbilt wide receiver Will Sheppard and Carrington Valentine scooped up the fumble, giving UK possession at the Vandy 29-yard-line.
Matt Ruffolo knocked through a 47-yard field goal to give Kentucky an early 3-0 lead.
Vanderbilt would quickly respond as on the third play of its ensuing possession, as quarterback Mike Wright faked out the Kentucky defense and ran in a 59-yard touchdown to put the Commodores on top 7-3.
Wright went on to rush for 126 yards, averaging 11.5 carries per attempt, and also threw for 184 yards and a score.
“He made some really nice plays and he pulled it down and scrambled and made some plays when he had to,” Stoops said of Wright.
Looking to punch right back, Kentucky moved inside the Vanderbilt 25-yard-line on its ensuing possession thanks to a 25-yard Levis completion to Tayvion Robinson. The drive would stall out at the Vanderbilt 9-yard line as the Cats settled for a 27-yard Ruffolo field goal to cut the Vandy lead to 7-6.
Following a Smith interception in the end zone, Kentucky would move to the Vanderbilt 13-yard-line as Levis found Dane Key for 29 yards, Dekel Crowdus for 15 and JuTahn McClain ran for 12 yards. However, UK again would finish short of the end zone as CJ Taylor sacked Levis on third down, forcing UK to settle for a Ruffolo field-goal attempt, which was blocked by Vanderbilt’s Nate Clifton, leaving Vandy unharmed by the turnover and able to take a 7-6 lead into halftime.
Following a Kentucky punt to start the second half, Vanderbilt continued its momentum as a Ray Davis 45-yard run moved the Commodores to the UK 3-yard line. Three plays later, Davis found the end zone with a 1-yard run to extend the Commodore lead to 14-6.
Davis finished the day with 129 rushing yards on 26 attempts.
Badly needing a score, Kentucky moved across midfield with a Chris Rodriguez 23-yard run and later found itself in the red zone but again failed to come away with a touchdown.
A sack from Vanderbilt’s Michael Owusu forced Kentucky to settle for a 39-yard Ruffolo field goal, cutting the Commodore lead to 14-9.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Kentucky would get back in the red zone on its ensuing possession as a 28-yard run by McClain moved the Cats to the Vanderbilt 15-yard-line and a few plays later, Rodriguez ran in a 5-yard touchdown. The Cats would go for two but failed to convert, leaving the score at 15-14 in favor of the Wildcats.
Joseph Bulovas knocked through a go-ahead 26-yard field goal to put Vandy back on top 17-15 with 5:22 to play.
Only moments later, Rodriguez saved the day with a 72-yard touchdown run. UK would again go for two and again fail to convert, leaving its lead at 21-17 with 5:03 to play.
With 2:33 remaining, Vanderbilt opted to go for it on fourth down, where Wright was picked off by Tyrell Ajian for what appeared to be the game-sealing interception, but an illegal hands-to-the-face penalty against Kentucky’s Octavious Oxendine gave the Commodores new life.
Later in the drive, facing a 4th-and-11 from the Kentucky 49-yard-line, Wright delivered a deep ball to Quincey Skinner and completed for a 40-yard gain to the Kentucky 9-yard-line.
The play saw Skinner win a one-on-one matched up with Kentucky redshirt freshman Maxwell Hairston, who checked in for Valentine after he suffered an injury on the play before.
“I probably should’ve done a better job protecting Max (Maxwell) there,” UK defensive coordinator Brad White said postgame. “But he’s got to and will make those plays. He’s got a really bright future here and he’s gonna make those plays.”
Facing a 3rd-and-goal from the 8-yard-line, Vanderbilt found the end zone as Wright connected with Sheppard to put the Commodores on top 24-21 with 32 seconds remaining on what wound up being the game-winning score.
With the loss, Kentucky drops to 6-4 on the year and 3-4 in SEC play. Vanderbilt improved to 4-6 with the win and is now 1-5 in conference play.
Kentucky will be back in action next week when it welcomes the defending national champion and top-ranked Georgia.
