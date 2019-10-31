Vanderbilt's men's golf team came up with a dramatic victory Wednesday in the consolation match of the East Lake Cup, knocking off current No. 1-ranked Wake Forest, 3-2, on a rainy day at the East Lake Golf Club.
Former Owensboro Catholic star John Augenstein lost his match to Eric Bae 3&2.
After the two teams split the opening four matches, the matchup between freshman Matthew Riedel and Wake Forest's Marco Steyn became the deciding match, and it came down to the wire. Riedel took a two-hole advantage to the group's 17th hole, but Steyn won the 17th, and on the 18th, Steyn missed a five-foot putt for par to win the hole and move the match to extra holes. Riedel made his bogey putt to clinch the match for the Commodores.
The Commodores opened the match Wednesday with two victories, a 4&3 win by freshman William Moll over Alex Fitzpatrick and a 4&2 victory by junior Harrison Ott over Mark Power. Wake Forest's Eugenio Chacarra knocked off Reid Davenport, 3&2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.