If Jimmy Vanover had his way, nobody would ever know he was there.
The 52-year-old has been working as a referee in the Daviess County Youth Soccer Association for around eight years, Vanover estimates. And he maintains a simple mantra.
“A good referee is one you don’t even know was there,” he said, laughing.
Vanover typically officiates games between the oldest age groups each fall and spring at Horse Fork Creek Park. Over the years, he’s become a staple on the field.
“I’ve done it long enough that some of those kids that were in U10 when I started, a lot are playing for their high school teams now,” he said. “I’ve become pretty good friends with a lot of them.”
Vanover coached his daughter Kayla’s youth soccer teams when she was a youngster, then stepped back when she began playing travel soccer. Once she was old enough and was interested in becoming a referee, Vanover joined in.
“When she got old enough to ref, I signed her up and thought I might as well do it, too. I’m going to take her to these games and be there anyway, so I might as well get paid while I’m there,” he said, with a laugh. “I ended up loving it.
“It’s my way of staying in the game.”
According to Phill Kopczynski, who manages the referees for DCYSA, there’s much more to Vanover’s impact than only officiating.
“Jimmy does a lot of awesome things, but the biggest thing — all of our refs are compensated for their time — and he takes all of the money we pay him and he puts it back into gifts for all the players,” Kopczynski said. “He’ll buy soccer balls and gift cards, or even trophies and things for the kids.
“We have a bunch of kids and he’ll give them rides home or take them to birthday dinners. He’s just an amazing guy.”
Vanover said it was a tradition that started as a “retirement tour” of sorts.
“A couple of years ago I decided I was going to quit and concentrate on watching my daughters play,” he said. “As a going-away thing that last weekend, I took all the money — probably a couple hundred bucks — and I went to buy gift cards at Academy.
“I just gave them to the player who scored the most goals, the most assists, who I thought had the best goal, best goalie. I ended up coming back, and every year I save all the money I make and give them stuff like that.”
He’s also been a steward for the sport, according to DCYSA officials.
“My job is to help train our referees and assign them games,” Kopczynski said. “That’s another area where Jimmy has been super helpful. All of our refs are from 13 years old to young adults and adults, and they have to be trained each year through the National Referee Association. He’s the first to help to show them the ropes, the correct hand signals and everything that comes along with being a soccer referee.
“He’ll have conversations with the side refs, telling them the positives they did well. Even during games, he’s explaining the sport of soccer to the kids playing.
“He loves the game and loves being around all the kids and is completely willing to give his time to them.”
To Vanover, however, it’s simply a way to help keep the sport going.
“I love soccer, and that’s my way of promoting the game,” he said. “I want USA to win a World Cup so bad, and we’re so far behind. That’s where it starts, places like Horse Fork. Those kids are so fun.
“It’s my way of staying connected to the game.”
Though Vanover often prefers not to be seen — as his refereeing mindset dictates — his actions don’t allow for him to stay in the shadows.
“He’s a treasure for us out at Horse Fork,” Kopczynski said. “He’s there practically every weekend, and he’s much more than a ref.”
