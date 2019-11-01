Throughout the season, Owensboro High School's defense has consistently been among the best in the state -- and senior Kobe Skortz has played a significant role in helping the Red Devils shut down opponents with regularity.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder, who typically plays a mix of defensive end and linebacker, leads OHS with 50 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss. Skortz is also second on the team with eight sacks, to go along with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
All in all, it's been a breakout campaign for the defensive stalwart.
"I feel like I've been playing good," Skortz said. "I feel like I have something to prove. I've been working with all my teammates since middle school. This is our last go-around, so I'm just trying to leave it all out there on the field."
Last year, Skortz admitted, he didn't make quite the impact that he would've liked. As a wide receiver, he finished with one 6-yard touchdown reception.
Since moving back to the defensive side of the ball prior to the 2019 season, it's been a night-and-day difference.
"I played defense my whole life until last year," said Skortz, who's been playing football since the third grade. "I didn't really see the varsity field much last year. This year, they switched me back, and it's been a lot of fun."
And, he's shown the versatility to play multiple positions on that side of the ball.
Skortz can move from the defensive line to linebacker with little problem. He suited up at outside linebacker in Owensboro's win over Owensboro Catholic, then played inside linebacker against Ohio County and Graves County because of injuries to other players.
"I just like to play wherever the team needs me," Skortz said. "I try to do what's best for the team. Whatever it is, I try to do it to the best of my ability."
Red Devils coach Jay Fallin credits Skortz's versatility for allowing him to flourish.
"He's played in several different positions, as well as being on a multitude of special teams for us," Fallin said, "which has allowed him to be on the field and do a lot of things for us."
None of it would be possible without Skortz's work ethic, Fallin added.
"He's had a very successful season for us, statistically," he said. "That's a result of him working very hard over the course of four years, physically, to develop as a player. Then this year, he's really started buying into the mental aspect of it, as well.
"He studies film and studies the scouting reports as much as anybody we have and does a great job of knowing his opponent, which has put him in a position to be successful across the course of a season, against different opponents, and he's taken advantage of that and had a lot of success."
The Red Devils sit at 8-1 as they prepare for Friday's regular-season finale against rival Henderson County at Rash Stadium. On the year, OHS has surrendered just 5.7 points per game -- good for third in the commonwealth across all classifications.
Skortz pointed to his teammates as a big reason for the defense's success, which allows him to get after opposing quarterbacks with regularity. He has recorded at least one sack in seven games this season.
"It drives me," Skortz said, with a grin. "It's the best part about it."
Now, moving forward, Skortz just wants to help Owensboro venture as deep into the postseason as possible.
"Expectations were set high, because we're a talented bunch of kids," he said. "It's OHS, and there's a tradition of excellence here. We don't want to let anybody down, so we try to set goals high.
"We just want to make it as far as we can in the playoffs and try our hardest, wherever we end up."
