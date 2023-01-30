It is not too often that coaches and players and fans will have good things to say about those people in striped shirts who officiate their games.
But they do about Wayne Edwards, the Green County man who has been calling 5th Region basketball games for the past 50 years.
Coaches don’t feel that way just because of how he calls a game. His resume of being assigned to some of the biggest games in the region over the duration of his career signifies the respect he has garnered amongst the coaches. Edwards has called three girls’ state tournaments and four All A state tournaments, working both boys and girls games there.
Instead, in an era where some officials like to be the center of attention, coaches appreciate Edwards’ low-key approach to the game.
“That’s just the type of man he is,” Elizabethtown girls basketball head coach Donnie Swiney said. “He is a very humble man. He is in it for the right reasons. He loves the game and he loves the kids.”
It is why night after night, for the past 50 years, Edwards has driven many of the backroads in central Kentucky to officiate.
“It’s just the enjoyment of the game,” Edwards said. “I have enjoyed seeing players develop from middle school to high school and see how they mature on and off the court. I have enjoyed being around a lot of the people that I’ve met over the years.”
Edwards was an outstanding basketball player at Greensburg High School, averaging more than 20 points a game in his last few seasons. He started his officiating career working games on a military base in Korea on the nights he wasn’t playing. When he returned home, Green County coach Carl Deaton encouraged Edwards to continue doing what he loved.
“That would have been in the fall of 1972,” Edwards said. “The next year I got my license and started doing freshman and junior varsity games.”
He moved up to the varsity level a few seasons later, getting more games when girls’ basketball came onto the scene in the 1974-1975 season.
“I’d made the comment to somebody if it hadn’t been for the girls’ programs, I would never have been calling,” Edwards said.
He has worked hard over the years to become a better official, attending camps and constantly studying the rule book and taking quizzes to test his knowledge. That dedication to get better, plus his demeanor on the court, is what coaches admire most about Edwards.
“I always loved to see Wayne come in the gym to call one of my games,” said Bernard Smalley, a former Washington County boys’ and girls’ coach and a fan of teams in the region. “He was the same game after game. You could talk to him. He always had the same expression on his face. When a game was over, Wayne was the type who forgot everything, and you’d be fine going out to have a Coke with him.”
Tim Davis has been active in 5th Region basketball for 42 years, going back to his days as a player at Meade County. He’s coached at Hart County, Marion County and Campbellsville, where he now is the athletic director.
“Wayne has set the standard on what a good official should be by displaying a great attitude, work ethic and loyalty to his profession,” Davis said. “I believe Wayne’s attitude, demeanor and work ethic set him apart from most other officials. He has always conducted himself in a professional manner. He has always shown compassion and respect to coaches and players when he officiates. He truly cares about people and is compassionate about student-athletes.”
That’s not to say Edwards hasn’t had a brush-up or two with coaches in the heat of a game. He admits there have been times when a coach would question a call. But Edwards wouldn’t argue his point to convince the coach he was right.
“I would tell them, ‘Coach, I might have missed that one. But from my viewpoint and from where I was standing, I felt like it was the right call. I know you’ve got a different view,’ ” he said.
Edwards does not have a quick whistle when it comes to calling a technical foul on a coach. It’s been a rare occasion that he’s done so.
“He had to warn me once,” Swiney said. “For him to get to that point, that means he should have called a technical foul five minutes before he did that. It goes back to the point that he doesn’t even want to be seen.”
Edwards recently looked back on his career and reminisced about some of the coaches who have remained good friends.
“I have fond memories of people like Kim Goodin (former Adair County girls basketball coach) and (Beverly) Sis Roby (former Marion County girls basketball coach),” he said. “I always enjoyed calling for Ron Bevars (former North Hardin boys basketball coach) and Tim Mudd (former Elizabethtown girls basketball coach) and Tim Davis. Those are memories I cherish.”
Edwards does not have a time-table to when he might hang up his whistle. The fast pace of today’s game coupled with the nights of calling a double-header because of the shortage of officials takes a toll on the body of even a younger person. He used to gauge it season by season, but now looks at things on a game-by-game basis.
He does have some advice for those wanting to become any type of official.
“I would suggest they start out in middle school to try that and just see how they just like it,” he said. “Talk to other officials and talk about situations. We need officials, but you have to understand everything is not going to be peaches and cream out on the court or on the baseball field or softball field. Just study the rules and try to do the job to the best of your ability.”
