Veteran Lady Mustangs team planning on pushing the pace

Muhlenberg County started its girls' basketball season 4-0. It had been rolling in stretches of games both on offense and defense.
The Lady Mustangs had lapses, but could score in a variety of spots and could also get the game going at a quick tempo with their defensive pressure.
They looked at a trip to Bowling Green on Thursday as an early test, and BG put the first blemish on the Lady Mustangs record, 56-39. BG was able to do what their first four opponents couldn't, and that was slow down the senior trio of Destin Armour, Grace Hauslein and Elisabeth Joines.
Long-time Muhlenberg County coach Mike Harper thought that game would be a challenge on the road.
"We just want to get better no matter who our opponent is, play at our level, when you do that it becomes a habit, you get better," Harper said.
Armour averaged 21.5 points and Hauslein was close behind with 18.2 points a game. Joines has become more of an offensive factor in the paint, hitting for 14 points a game.
Joines has been more than dependable when she gets the ball inside, hitting 60.5 percent from the floor.
Armour has been good for 50 percent from the floor, and has been way on from 3-point range, hitting 11-of-17 for 64.7 percent through Muhlenber County's first four games.
Hauslein has been trying to find the long-distance shooting touch, but she has been active in getting to the free-throw line, hitting 19-of-23 for 82.6 percent.
"I've been playing well defensively for sure," Hauslein said. "Offensively, there's some games where I can't hit, but I can do other things. I'm getting assists, hustling on defense."
The senior trio has been playing together since sixth grade. They each played on different travel teams this summer, and thought combining those skills from different sources could help the Lady Mustangs in their last season.
"We played on different travel teams, we kept in touch, when we got back together it was like I've learned some stuff, you've learned some stuff, let's combine what we learned and build this stronger," Joines said. "We've been playing together forever, I guess. We know where everybody is going to be. The style we play it works well together."
That style has long been put pressure on the opponent defensively, and take 3s in abundance.
"We have a lot of room for improvement," Harper said. "We can get better defensively, both in the full court, our presses, and in the halfcourt as well, not gambling, reaching and stuff.
"I do feel we're playing hard, playing with a lot of intensity. This group of seniors, I've loved coaching them, they play so hard, figure out ways to win games. You can do a lot with that."
Armour thinks the team has built for this season.
"We've been ready for this year," Armour said. "We have a lot of experience playing together. We're ready to get 'er done."
Playing up-tempo, creating offense with their defense, are the best ways for Muhlenberg County to excel.
"Our offense comes to us more when we play better defense," Joines said. "Whenever we're digging hard on defense our offense comes so much easier.
"We like to control the game, play fast."
