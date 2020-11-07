With most of its production from last season set to return, the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team is gearing up for a strong 2020-21 campaign.
The Panthers, who lost leading scorer Keelie Lamb to graduation, will benefit from the return of 10 of their top 11 contributors from last year’s 28-3 squad. Now, with everyone a year more experienced, KWC is expecting big things ahead.
“It’s great,” said Panthers co-head coach Caleb Nieman. “With practice, we’ve been able to jump right in where we left off. That’s always nice. I feel like we’re building already instead of starting from the beginning.
“It’s exciting for the returners, because they’re able to build on some of that foundation they set last year.”
For the Panthers, who generally play a faster pace, having a deep bench is key as they focus on wearing down opponents throughout the season.
“Obviously, that’s an X-factor this year with quarantining and all that,” Nieman said. “It’s an interesting factor. With the pace of our play, and playing as hard as we would like to, we have eight or nine people seeing the floor.”
Still, he added, the COVID-19 pandemic could change things at any moment.
“I think the challenge ahead of us is how flexible and how adaptable we could be with things that aren’t under our control,” he said. “I feel like the team able to do that the best will have a leg up on everybody.
“I feel like we have a really good group that is capable. It comes down to a high level of mental toughness.”
Top returners for the Panthers include 5-foot-11 redshirt sophomore forward Tahlia Walton (10 ppg, 4.1 rpg), 5-11 senior guard Kaylee Clifford (8.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg), 5-11 senior forward Emma Johnson (8.3 ppg), 5-5 senior guard Lily Miller (7.9 ppg, 4.4 apg), 5-8 junior forward Cali Nolot (7.1 ppg), 5-11 sophomore forward Jordyn Barga (6.9 ppg), 5-7 redshirt junior guard Leah Richardson (6.6 ppg) and 5-6 senior guard Kaylee Duncan (4.9 ppg), among others.
Sophomore guards Maddy Boyle and Rachel Richardson have provided quality minutes, as well.
Wesleyan also adds three newcomers in 6-foot freshman wing Corina Conley, 5-5 freshman guard Shiya Hoosier and 5-7 freshman guard Shaylee McDonald.
“The new kids have been doing great,” Nieman said. “They’ve really fit in well. The nice thing about all three of them is they all have a really high motor, so our pace of play wasn’t a huge adjustment for them.
“Our returners have done a great job helping them and mentoring them.”
Wesleyan is set to open its season Dec. 3 at Hillsdale, beginning a conference-only slate. Though the Panthers would like to play some nonconference opponents or Division I exhibition foes, the league schedule provides balance that hasn’t been there in the past.
“It’s the first time since our league has gotten bigger that we’re playing everyone twice,” Nieman said. “It’s a balanced schedule like we’ve always wanted. It’s really nice.
“The only thing is now you’re going into that first conference game possibly without playing any games first, but we do have a veteran group that we feel can handle it.”
