LEXINGTON — A triple double-double mix.
Three University of Kentucky players with a double-double.
That looked like the best possibility of what good could come from UK facing Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.
Three Wildcats putting up double-doubles would be an eye-catching extra from an 83-52 win at Rupp Arena.
Well, the Wildcats were one rebound away from making that happen.
Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans made their marks; Richards with 12 points, 10 rebounds, Hagans with 11 points, 11 assists.
EJ Montgomery was the Wildcat who was almost there. The 6-foot-10 sophomore had 25 points and nine rebounds in 29 minutes.
So, there you go -- 48 points, 19 rebounds, 11 assists from what has emerged as three go-to players, three veteran players, for the Wildcats.
FDU coach Greg Herenda was a little more than impressed.
"It was a Kentucky festival today," Herenda said. "It was a Christmas parade downtown, and I thought that walk-on was gonna get a triple-double."
That might have been a little bit of a stretch -- maybe.
But it's time to wonder what all his production will look like against a team that can actually play at the top level of college basketball.
Kentucky has (mostly) buried teams in the latest batch of opponents. UAB had some pushback in a 69-58 loss, but four of the last five have been no doubt for Kentucky.
Kentucky went to 7-1 with the win and will likely climb another spot or two in the AP Top 25. UK is No. 8 right now.
Yet, to this point, what does it mean? Younger guys are getting better, maybe just not the same ones each game.
Tyrese Maxey struggled with a 1-for-8 and 0-for-3 (from 3) shooting night.
Keion Brooks picked up some slack with 15 points in 16 minutes.
Right now, the veterans are leading for UK.
That's good, because UK is about to exit the soft stage of its schedule. UK will host Georgia Tech on Saturday, but that game won't offer much of a challenge if you take the score from Tech's game this Saturday into consideration.
A stinky Syracuse team beat Georgia Tech 97-63 in Atlanta.
Nah, Tech won't be a test. Neither will Utah as the first game in Las Vegas on Dec. 18.
After that, it gets serious, and for two straight games.
Ohio State will meet UK in Vegas on Dec. 21. Then comes the mega-matchup with Louisville on Dec. 28.
Ohio State and Louisville are 1-2 in the KenPom rankings. U of L is No. 1 in the AP poll.
"Ohio State and Louisville they are saying are the best two teams in the country, and you know why?" UK coach John Calipari asked. "Both teams fight. Both teams are unbelievably coached. Both teams are playing -- they are screening. They are creating good shots for each other.
"If you walk in that game with any coolness, you'll get beat by 30."
UK is working more now on losing the coolness and increasing the grit.
Brooks is starting to get the message that all young UK players have to listen to.
"In high school, you can take a lot of plays off to be honest, you could get away with that," Brooks said. "Here if you take one possession off, it could cost you the game."
Or land you on the bench to listen to the coaching staff.
Brooks thought he made something of a breakthrough, and Calipari mostly liked what he saw out of the freshman.
Still, there was no Christmas parade candy being handed out by Calipari.
"I'm looking beyond just this game," Calipari said.
The coach, the Wildcats and BBN all know what's coming with Ohio State and Louisville.
That's when everybody will see what this UK team can be.
