By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Sam Vinson recorded 20 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to guide Highlands to a 79-60 victory over Elizabethtown in the championship game of the Boys’ KHSAA State Basketball Tournament on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Vinson, a Northern Kentucky University signee, led five players in double figures for the Bluebirds: Will Herald (17 points), Luke Muller (11 points), Zach Barth (10 points) and Oliver Harris (10).
The Bluebirds (29-4) shot 45.8% from the field, including 10-of-28 from 3-point range (35.7%), along with a 15-of-17 mark from the foul line (88.2%).
Camden Williams led the Panthers (21-3) with 17 points, while Alandre Murphy added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Khia Sherrard chipped in 11 points for Elizabethtown, which shot 45.3% from the floor despite just 3-of-16 shooting from distance (18.6%).
The Panthers also made just 9-of-17 free throws (52.9%)
SEMIFINALS HIGHLANDS 66, ASHLAND BLAZER 50Sam Vinson poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Bluebirds to a semifinal victory.
Vinson also added eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks for Highlands, which shot 56.9% from the field and made 5-of-13 3-pointers (38.5%).
Luke Muller posted 15 points for the Bluebirds, and Oliver Harris added 10 points.
The Tomcats (22-5) placed three in double figures — Colin Porter with 15 points, Ethan Sellars with 13 points and Cole Villers with 12 points — but were limited to just 36.5% shooting from the floor, including 9-of-28 from beyond the arc (32.1%).
ELIZABETHTOWN 69, BALLARD 53Jaquais Franklin scored 19 points and dished six assists with three steals to lead the balanced Panthers to a semifinal win.
Alandre Murphy, Kam Sherrard and Khia Sherrard added 13 points apiece for Elizabethtown, and Camden Williams chipped in 11 points.
The Panthers shot 47.1% for the game, with a 6-of-14 mark from distance (42.9%), while notching 17 assists on 24 made field goals.
Maker Bar recorded 14 points and 15 rebounds for Ballard (21-3), and Chaunte Marrero added 13 points.
The Bruins shot 45.8% from the floor and were 4-of-14 from 3-point range (28.6%) with 19 turnovers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.