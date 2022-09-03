Austin Volocko made four catches for 79 yards with two touchdowns and snagged a key interception as Hancock County captured a 40-17 high school football victory over Ohio County on Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.
Cole Dixon completed 10-of-15 passes for 133 yards and two TDs for the Hornets (3-0), who led 22-10 at halftime before pulling away late.
Landen Garrison carried the ball five times for 48 yards and a TD for Hancock County, while Logan Willis tallied 53 yards on 10 carries and Kaleb Keown collected 61 yards on five receptions.
“We didn’t play super great but still, a 40-17 win is pretty good,” said HCHS coach Bobby Eubanks. “We’re still plugging along and learning.
“Ohio County is a tough football team, they bring it to you and we didn’t respond great in the first half. The second half, we came out on fire — got a fumble on the kickoff and scored, and that was what we needed.”
The loss dropped the Eagles to 0-3. Hancock County returns to action next week with a home matchup against Edmonson County, while Ohio County will look to regroup during an off week.
McLEAN COUNTY 22, GRAYSON COUNTY 14
The host Cougars beat Grayson County for the first time since 1980 with an overtime victory at Paulsen Stadium in Calhoun.
Zach Clayton ran 13 times for 93 yards and a touchdown for McLean County (3-0), which finished with 245 total rushing yards. Lucas Mauzy added a 1-yard TD run to give MCHS a 14-6 edge at halftime, and Elijah Baldwin carried in a 4-yard scoring run in overtime to give his team the early lead.
McLean County, which recorded five sacks on the night, held Grayson County (1-2) out of the endzone on its only overtime possession to seal the win.
“This was a good, hard-fought win against a very physical team,” MCHS coach Zach Wagner said. “Our offense had some early mental mistakes but were able to overcome them when called upon. The defense stepped up big in overtime. We have to get back to work this week and remain focused on our team goals.”
McLean County plays again next Friday with a trip to Muhlenberg County.
UNION COUNTY 33, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 29The Aces dropped a four-point decision to the host Braves in Morganfield, falling to 1-2 overall on the season.
Union County, which hadn’t given up more than six points in its first two outings, improved to 3-0.
OCHS plays again next Friday when it hosts City-County foe Owensboro at Steele Stadium.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 36, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 13The Mustangs fell to 0-3 on the year with a road loss in Madisonville.
The Storm improved to 2-1 with the victory.
Muhlenberg County returns to action next Friday with a home matchup against McLean County.
