Austin Volocko made four catches for 79 yards with two touchdowns and snagged a key interception as Hancock County captured a 40-17 high school football victory over Ohio County on Friday night at Schafer-Glover Field in Hawesville.

Cole Dixon completed 10-of-15 passes for 133 yards and two TDs for the Hornets (3-0), who led 22-10 at halftime before pulling away late.

