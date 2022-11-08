LEXINGTON — Cason Wallace was dazzling in his official Kentucky debut.

The freshman combo guard, forced into playing the lead distributor role for the No. 4 Wildcats due to an injury to All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler, nearly put up a triple-double in leading UK to a 95-63 victory over Howard in its regular-season opener Monday night at Rupp Arena.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.