LEXINGTON — Cason Wallace was dazzling in his official Kentucky debut.
The freshman combo guard, forced into playing the lead distributor role for the No. 4 Wildcats due to an injury to All-SEC point guard Sahvir Wheeler, nearly put up a triple-double in leading UK to a 95-63 victory over Howard in its regular-season opener Monday night at Rupp Arena.
The 6-foot-4, 193-pounder scored 15 points, dished nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds, sparking a UK team that began the contest only 1-for-7 from 3-point range. As he got more comfortable and found a rhythm, though, Wallace’s ability to keep the defense guessing helped open the floor and allowed the Cats to make 10-of-17 (58.8%) shots from long distance the rest of the way.
Wallace’s nine assists were the second-most in a debut in UK history, trailing only De’Aaron Fox’s 11 helpers in 2016. As a result, Wallace helped fellow guards Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick — also making their debuts for UK — score a combined 42 points on 14-of-25 shooting from the field and 8-of-17 from beyond the arc. Reeves’s six made 3s were a Kentucky record in a debut.
And, Wallace did it all on his 19th birthday, no less.
“Whatever coach needs me to do,” the Dallas native said afterward. “If he needs me to play the 1, I’ll play the 1. If he needs me to go to the 2, I’ll do that as well.”
UK head coach John Calipari didn’t split hairs when it came to Wallace’s role.
“He’s a guard, that’s what he is,” Calipari said. “And the best players I’ve had have been guards. They can play on the ball, they can play off the ball, but they are tough as nails. He is tough.
“He’s fun to be around, he’s a competitor. He’s kind of like Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) where he says, ‘I trust you. Tell me how you want me to play, I trust you.’ He’s special.”
Wallace, who made 7-of-11 shot attempts from the floor and also swiped a pair of steals with only two turnovers, also did it while playing the most minutes of his young UK career.
During the Cats’ preseason trip to the Bahamas, he played 25 minutes at the most, and he saw less than 20 minutes in three of four outings. In UK’s two exhibition matchups, he played 28 minutes both nights.
However, with the season starting for real, Wallace played a game-high 35 minutes — longer than the full-length high school basketball games in which he was playing just a year ago.
With Wallace’s ability to play big, productive minutes, Wheeler’s eventual return will only boost what will be a high-intensity, playmaking backcourt for the Cats.
“We’ll definitely be interchangeable,” Wallace said. “Whoever is closest to the ball, we need to tell that man to get the ball and run the offense. Being guards, you know pretty much every position on the court, so it doesn’t matter where we’re at.
“It’s going to be great, because we give different looks and wear their guards out even quicker. Two is better than one. I’m just ready for him to get back.”
Until then, though, Wallace is more than happy to keep dishing passes to his teammates — especially if Reeves and Fredrick keep knocking down shots.
“That’s why I had so many assists this game,” he said, laughing. “Just throw it to them and tell them to shoot it, because more than likely they’re going to make it. I’m trusting them and they’re trusting me.
“I’m just going out there and playing my game now, free from all the stress and butterflies. Just going out there and performing as well as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.