Welcome to Kentucky, where you can bet on horses and nothing else.
The Kentucky Derby, the crown jewel of horse racing, brought an estimated
$35 million to the commonwealth in 2021. Celebrities fly into Louisville for the party each year, make their wagers, enjoy the fastest two minutes in sports, and hop back on their private jets to leave — all before the sun goes down.
It’s easily the biggest betting day in the state, and, as a result of the 2022 General Assembly that concluded last week, it’s likely to remain that way for the foreseeable future.
House Bill 606, which would have legalized sports betting in Kentucky, died in legislation before it ever had a chance.
So, when March Madness rolls around again, forget it.
Want to bet on the NBA playoffs? Sorry, not here.
The Super Bowl? Not a chance.
The College Football Playoff? Stanley Cup? World Cup? NASCAR? None of it.
Instead, Kentucky lawmakers decided their citizens should bet on horses, and horses only.
After all, it’s the only form of sports betting currently allowed.
Meanwhile, six of the seven states surrounding Kentucky have legalized sports betting, and they’re reaping the benefits of it.
Since 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a federal ban on sports betting outside of Nevada, Indiana has raked in $54,231,218 of tax revenue within the industry. During the same time period, Illinois has made $120,492,418. West Virginia has reported a tax increase of $10,505,304. Tennessee has recorded $58,138,238 of tax revenue. Virginia has pulled in $24,622,910. Ohio has legalized sports betting but won’t have sportsbooks available until 2023, and Missouri’s lawmakers are heading towards legalization now.
Kentucky, along with 16 other states that haven’t legalized it, is simply left behind.
It’s truly mind-boggling, especially when you consider a study conducted in December by the Department of Political Science’s Political Behavior Lab at Western Kentucky University. Researchers found that 73% of participants were in favor of sports betting being legalized. Those numbers held up no matter age, race, gender, political affiliation or education.
So, long story short: The state’s lawmakers have failed their constituents.
Of course, that doesn’t mean Kentuckians aren’t betting — they’re just doing it somewhere else.
By having so many border states that offer sports betting, it’s not too hard for someone to jump in a car, take a drive and place a few bets on their cell phone. In fact, they don’t even have to leave the car to do it. Social media users have been spreading this strategy throughout Twitter and Facebook since the bill was axed.
So, if it’s that easy, and Kentucky is essentially leaking money as a result, and you already have a form of legal betting when it’s equestrians instead of football or basketball, what’s the problem?
When you take everything into account, it makes no sense. There’s no moral “high ground” here, and it’s astounding that any Kentucky legislator is willfully allowing tax dollars to slip through their fingers and into other states’ wallets.
Betting on horse racing is fantastic, by the way. With Ellis Park so close, there’s a track right in our backyard.
Want to bet on anything else, though? You’ll have to drive a little further down the road.
