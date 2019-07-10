The Owensboro Southern 9-10-year-old Little League All-Stars scored runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but it wasn't enough as Warren County South claimed a 9-2 victory in the District 1 Tournament championship game Tuesday at Country Heights Elementary School.
Tucker Evans went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored a run for Southern, while Maddox Ulmer recorded a pair of RBIs. Myles Grant scored the team's only other run.
Southern was limited to just four hits, as Warren County South starting pitcher Camden Page collected six strikeouts and gave up just three hits in the win. Owensboro Southern also committed six errors.
"Our hat's off to Warren South," Southern coach Josh Henry said afterward. "Their starting pitcher did what ours kind of did last night -- he just dominated until the very last two batters. You've got to tip your hat to them, they're a great team. They did what they were supposed to do. They made the plays.
"Tonight, the ball didn't bounce our way on those plays, so the scoreboard reflects us not making the plays."
Warren County South jumped out to a 4-0 advantage and held Southern at bay until the fifth inning when Evans got on with a double and later scored on Ulmer's groundout RBI.
However, WCS put the game out of reach for good with five runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Grant scored on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth frame, but WCS forced a fly out from the next batter for the final out of the contest.
Sonny Price finished with three runs to lead Warren County South, while Joseph Fentress scored twice.
Entering in relief, Southern pitcher Isaac Barnoud recorded five strikeouts and three walks with just two hits allowed in 31/3 innings.
Despite the loss, Henry called coaching the 11-year-old All-Stars one of the greatest joys of his career.
"For me coaching baseball, this is one of the greatest experiences," he said. "My son is not on the team, so I was voted just to coach. It was me working with a bunch of kids I didn't know -- I think I knew two of the kids that were on my team in the league.
"It's one of the best runs in baseball I've had. ... We knew we didn't have the pitching that everybody else had, but we knew we had kids that could locate and we had some fast kids."
And, he added, making it an enjoyable experience was his top priority.
Owensboro Southern went 2-1 in pool play and defeated Bowling Green East in Monday's semifinals to earn a spot in the championship game.
Henry could see what reaching the final contest meant to his squad, as well.
"It means the world to them," he said. "When we got done out there, we said we were gonna break it down as Southern for the last time as 10U All-Stars -- but the first time as 11U All-Stars. Moving forward, you're working to make the 11U All-Stars, so don't think of it as an end. Think of it was a beginning point.
"Now, everybody knows who we are, and they know we can compete."
OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 000-011 -- 2-4-6
WARREN COUNTY SOUTH 301-05x -- 9-5-0
12-YEAR-OLDS
BOWLING GREEN EAST 13, HOPKINSVILLE-CHRISTIAN COUNTY 1
Chaze Huff clubbed three hits and scored twice to help BG East advance out of pool play in the 12-year-old District 1 Tournament.
Jameson Napper and Sol Guyer added two hits and two runs apiece, while Grayson Newman recorded two hits with a game-high three RBIs.
Evan Schallert added a solo home run as well, as BG East put the game out of reach with nine runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Hopkinsville-Christian County scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning on Eli French's RBI that scored Jackson Flynn. Caleb Moss led the team with two hits.
BG East takes on Warren County North in the semifinals Wednesday at 7 p.m.
BOWLING GREEN EAST 310-9 -- 13-14-0
HOPKINSVILLE-CHRISTIAN COUNTY 000-1 -- 1-5-2
