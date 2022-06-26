Stephen Warren’s summer was already packed, but it just got a little busier.
The former Owensboro Catholic High School and Western Kentucky University golf standout shot a 1-under-par 71 to tie for seventh place at Saturday’s qualifier at The Country Club of Owensboro, earning a spot in next month’s Kentucky Open.
“It was good,” Warren said afterward. “It was kind of slow getting started, and then just stayed patient and was able to post a good enough score to qualify. That’s what it’s about sometimes — just staying patient and waiting for it to come to you. I was able to do that today.”
Warren collected pars for the first six holes before a bogey on No. 7 set him back. He recovered down the stretch of the round, however, carding birdies on the par-3 Nos. 15 and 17.
“I was out of position off the tee today, which is a little unusual for me, but I was able to get back into position at times and make a couple birdies coming in,” he said.
And, he added, the familiar territory didn’t hurt.
“I grew up playing here,” said Warren, who now lives in Bowling Green. “It was good to be back. I was a little sloppy on a couple things, but I stayed patient.”
Warren, who played in last year’s Kentucky Open for the first time, will also compete in the Southern Amateur qualifier Wednesday in Bowling Green before attempting to qualify for The Barbasol Championship at an event Thursday in Georgetown.
“The Kentucky Open is a great event, it’s one of the big ones in this state,” he said. “You got a ton of good players, professionals, the best amateurs in the state — it’s exciting, so hopefully I can go up there and play well.
“I’m just enjoying it right now, I’m having a lot of fun playing and competing. Hopefully I can qualify for those and have an exciting July and August.
“I just need to get to work, clean up a few things and be ready to rock and roll.”
The top eight finishers from the qualifier automatically advance, with the next three golfers earning the chance to play as alternates.
Former Owensboro Catholic standout Jakob Wellman shot an even-par 72, tying for ninth and earning an alternate designation.
CM Mixon fired a 7-under 65 to finish as the day’s leader. Other top qualifying golfers included Jay Nimmo (6-under 66); Drew Doyle (4-under 68); Brooks Korfhage (3-under 69); Jackson Lalonde (3-under 69); Erik Edwards (2-under 70); and Sam Guest (1-under 71).
Additional alternates were Kyle Scott (even-par 72) and Wesley Beard (even-par 72).
The 103rd Kentucky Open will be held July 26-28 at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.
