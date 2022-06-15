Former Owensboro Catholic High School golf standout Stephen Warren hit a 3-under-par 68 to claim a tie for sixth place following the first day of the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur golf tournament on Tuesday at Indian Hills County Club in Bowling Green.
Warren carded five birdies and four bogeys, including an eagle on the par-4 No. 17. He trails leaders Jansen Preston and Evan Davis, both from Lexington, by two strokes.
Former Muhlenberg County High School and Murray State standout Connor Coombs shot a 1-under 70 to tie for 17th.
Former Daviess County High School star Daniel Love and Central City’s Scott Ray each shot an even-par 71 to tie for 24th.
Lewisport’s Kevin Waldie and Beaver Dam’s Trey Lewis both shot 1-over 72 to tie for 37th.
Owensboro’s Hayden Warren, a former Catholic standout, shot 3-over 74 to tie for 65th.
Owensboro’s Larry Maxwell and Tid Griffin each shot 5-over 76 to tie for 94th.
Owensboro’s Jason Cox shot 7-over 78 for a tie for 118th.
The second round continues Wednesday, with the tournament concluding Thursday.
YMCA HOSTING HOOPS CAMP
The Owensboro Family YMCA will host a youth basketball camp in partnership with Kentucky Wesleyan College on July 18-21. Camp will be taught by KWC basketball players and coaches.
The cost is $40 for ages 5-8, with sessions running from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and $75 for ages 9-16, with sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Lunch will be provided, and drop-off/pick-up will be at the Woodward Health and Recreation Center on the Wesleyan campus.
For more information or to register, email joshbooker@owensboroymca.org or call 270-663-8208. Registration will end July 12.
