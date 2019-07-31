Following a rain-shortened portion of the first round Tuesday, Owensboro's Andy Roberts sits in a tie for 27th at the 100th Kentucky Open Championship at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Roberts, the 2010 Kentucky Open champion, finished at even-par through five holes when play was suspended.
Daviess County High School star Daniel Love is in a tie for 46th after shooting a 1-over-par 73.
Three-time Owensboro Men's City Tournament champion Tom Campbell is tied for 73rd after shooting 3-over through four holes.
The round was halted before Owensboro Catholic High School standout Jakob Wellman, Central City's Connor Coombs and Lewisport's Kevin Waldie could ever tee off.
Zach Smith from Mt. Sterling shot a 7-under 65 to assume first place, followed by Louisville's Brendon Doyle at 6-under.
The first round will resume at 6:30 a.m. (CT) Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.