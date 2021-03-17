Owensboro Catholic junior Ji Webb refused to be denied Tuesday night.
With the contest tied at halftime, the 6-foot-6 forward scored 18 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, lifting the Aces to a 55-47 victory over Daviess County in the first round of the Boys’ 9th District Basketball Tournament at the Sportscenter.
“The first half, I was getting touches, but I wasn’t being aggressive,” said Webb, who also led his team with eight rebounds and two blocks. “The score was tied 25-25 going into the half, and I knew that wasn’t going to cut it. My mindset was score, score, score, we’ve got to get points on the board — so that’s what I did.”
Webb scored his team’s first two baskets in the third quarter, and a conventional three-point play with 2:53 left in the period sparked a 9-3 Catholic run that put the Aces ahead 42-36 heading into the final frame.
Daviess County’s Joe Humphreys answered back with consecutive putbacks early in the fourth quarter, drawing the Panthers within 42-40 with 6:32 remaining.
However, Webb scored again on a hook shot in the post, split a pair of free throws and then slammed home an alley-oop lob pass from Braden Mundy, giving the Aces a 49-42 advantage with 4:05 left to play.
DC’s Jack Payne and Catholic’s Sam McFarland traded free throws, but both teams went cold from there. Neither side scored over the next 2:19, until Payne knocked down a corner 3 with 8.8 seconds left.
Webb’s layup in the final seconds provided the game’s final margin.
“We thought, going into the game, we could hold them under 50 points,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “The magic number was if we could score 50 points, we could win the game.”
Despite losing Gray Weaver to injury earlier in the year, along with junior point guard Brian Griffith being recently sidelined with injury, Riley said his squad remained confident entering district play.
“We don’t have anything to lose,” he said. “If we lose this game, people would say it is what it is, because of what all happened. So it took a little pressure off. But at the same time, we weren’t coming over here just trying to play the game. We felt like we could win the basketball game, and that’s what we did.
“We punched our ticket to the regional tournament, and now we get to go, and I’m happy these guys get to go. That’s six straight years — it’s a pretty good run these guys have been on.”
McFarland finished with 13 points and five rebounds for the Aces, who shot 53.7% from the floor, made 5-of-10 shots from 3-point range (50%), and converted 6-of-13 free throws (46.2%), with nine turnovers. Luke Scales finished with six rebounds for Catholic, and Mundy posted five assists.
Max Dees recorded 15 points for DC, which also got a team-high eight rebounds from Cole Burch and seven boards from Camron Johnson. The Panthers shot 37.8% from the field, including 6-of-18 from beyond the arc (33.3%), and 7-of-17 at the foul line (41.2%), with 11 giveaways.
With the Panthers losing just two seniors to graduation, DC coach Neil Hayden hopes his squad comes back hungry next season.
“I think everything is what you make of it,” he said. “I hope our guys — we’ve got two sophomores that started, a junior that started at point guard for the last two games of the season — I hope we can carry that into some experience and get better. It is what you make of it, that’s our only option.”
Meanwhile, the Aces will advance to play Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament title game Thursday night.
“The big thing is we’re in the region (tournament),” Riley said. “Thursday night will be really hard, but we’ll go out there and try to fight with them a little bit and see what we can do.”
DAVIESS COUNTY12-13-11-11 — 47
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC16-9-17-13 — 55
Daviess County (47) — Dees 15, Humphreys 9, Payne 8, Burch 7, Johnson 6, Stratton 2.
Owensboro Catholic (55) — Webb 22, McFarland 13, Mundy 7, Gray 5, Scales 5, Johnson 3.
