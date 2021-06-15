The last few days were enough to make anyone’s head spin.
If you’re a player, coach or spectator and attended any of the multitudes of KHSAA postseason events over the weekend — like the state track meets or softball semi-state games at the University of Kentucky in Lexington, or any of the semi-state baseball matchups around Kentucky — chances are you experienced some kind of disruption.
Whether it was a delay due to rain or heat, it seemed like just about everything was put on hold at one point or another.
The state softball tournament was scheduled for four games on Friday and four games on Saturday. Simple, right?
Instead, rain in Lexington led to a number of postponements. Ultimately, only one game was completed each of those days. Friday’s remaining games were pushed to Sunday, and Saturday’s games were pushed to Monday. Luckily for Daviess County, the Lady Panthers’ 2-1 win over Louisville Ballard was the lone contest that finished Saturday before the storms rolled in.
Other programs weren’t so lucky, returning home just to come back 48 hours later.
At the Class 3-A track meet, competitors were in position for the final event of the day — the boys’ 4x400 relay — before KHSAA officials halted it. Nearly an hour later, athletes were able to return and close out the competition. Owensboro ended up in second place in the event, allowing the Red Devils to capture a fourth-place team finish.
Owensboro Catholic’s baseball matchup against Lyon County at Western Kentucky University was moved back to a mid-afternoon start after the heat index on the field put a pause on plans for a few hours.
Basically, if you had a schedule of events in front of you, you could’ve ripped it up and had the same awareness of what was happening. Twitter quickly became the defacto location for scheduling updates.
Coaches and players talk a lot about mental focus throughout the regular season, and it becomes drastically more important in a postseason setting — especially when it’s a one-and-done format. Once you factor in delays, some lasting up to two days in some cases, mental focus is just about the only thing you can rely on.
So, for the Owensboro track team, sitting around for 45 minutes before rolling to a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay is nothing short of impressive. It takes a lot to get geared up for those occasions, especially when it’s the pinnacle of the season, so to be successful after such a delay takes an unmatchable amount of mental fortitude. As a result, the Red Devils jumped from outside the top five and into fourth overall for the meet.
Though the Catholic baseball team’s postseason journey came to an end Saturday, the Aces showed a similar tenacity. They battled back from a 3-0 deficit to force extra innings before ultimately falling in a 4-3 decision. Even with the loss, their effort is commendable.
Anyone who can sit through constant delays and postponements, then go out and still compete to the best of their ability, deserves praise after the whirlwind of this past weekend. As someone following the action, it was nearly impossible to wrap your mind around — so it’s hard to imagine what it was like for those actually out there playing.
It wasn’t the easiest few days, but we can finally move on.
Let’s see what next weekend brings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.