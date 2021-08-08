Owensboro Catholic’s Jakob Wellman fired a 2-under-par 70 to lead the Aces to a victory in at the 27th annual Hancock Bank/Subway Schoolboy Classic Golf Tournament on Saturday at Windward Heights Country Club in Hawesville.
Catholic shot 327, also getting contributions from Houston Danzer (83), J.T. Payne (86) and Hayden Crabtree (88).
Ohio County (330) placed second behind scoring from Jacob Blackburn (78), Seth Moore (81), Matt Brown (81) and Kellen Raymond (90).
Owensboro (350) was fourth, paced by Will Hume (80).
Dec Lecko (80) led Hancock County (371) to a sixth-place finish.
Rounding out the team scores were Whitesville Trinity (399, 7th); Apollo (412, 8th); McLean County (418, 9th) led by runner-up medalist Harrison Sallee (76); and Catholic B (437, 10th).
CAL RIPKEN BASEBALLEASTERN WINS POOL OPENER
The Owensboro Eastern Cal Ripken All-Stars opened pool play in the 12U World Series with a 9-2 victory over Hanford (Calif.) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Eastern will return to action Sunday against Kennewick (Wash.).
