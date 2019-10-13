Jakob Wellman from Owensboro Catholic finished tied for 17th in the Leachman Auto/KHSAA Boys State Golf Championship with a 2-day total of 8-over 152 (80-72).
Wellman had a much better second day, shaving eight strokes off his Friday total.
Jay Nimmo of Marshall County won the individual state championship with a 141 (69-72). Second was John Marshall Butler from Trinity with a 143.
Daviess County was led by Daniel Love with a 156 (79-77). Chris Salamah shot a 165 (82-83). Brady Huckleberry shot a 174 (87-87). Nick Johnson shot a 176 (89-87).
DC finished ninth in the team standings, moving up one spot from Friday with a 671 total (337-334).
Taylor County won the team championship with 606 points. Louisville Trinity was second with 608 points.
