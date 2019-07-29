Jakob Wellman got a boost from a late-summer finish in a state-level golf tournament.
The sophomore from Owensboro Catholic finished fourth in the Kentucky PGA Junior Tour Championship last weekend at Harmony Landing in Goshen.
Wellman's two-day total of 147 in the Boys Overall Division was only three shots back of Andrew Flynn and Hayes Mason. Flynn won the championship on the fourth hole of a playoff.
Wellman was steady with a 75-72, and he made things happen with recovery shots because he wasn't hitting fairways very well over the two days.
"That was my best score in relation to par for a 2-day tournament since the spring," Wellman said. "I was surprised because I didn't hit the ball well at all. The first day I hit two fairways, the second day I hit four, I scrambled. I just tried to make a lot of pars.
"If you didn't hit it in the fairway, all in all everything was right in front of you. I made a lot of par putts, six feet and in, that kept momentum going."
If a golfer is struggling with one part of his or her game, and they have the ability to make up for that by doing well with another part, that is a huge learning curve mastered.
Owensboro Catholic coach Bretnea Turner thinks it's rare for a golfer as young as Wellman to be able to figure that out, and have the ability to manage a course like Wellman has learned to do.
"There's so much more to golf than shooting good scores," Turner said. "The mental aspect, the nerves, keeping yourself under control. Understanding if your long game isn't working for you that day, you're going to have to get yourself together (in the short game).
"He has the intelligence of understanding his swing. When he wasn't hitting fairways, that didn't get in the way of him making pars."
Wellman has learned from playing rounds with former Catholic top-level golfers like John Augenstein, now playing for Vanderbilt, and being teammates once with Hayden Riney and Billy Cason.
"A lof of it has to do with the environment he grew up in," Turner said. "His parents are supportive, he's surrounded himself with great golfers from the area. He still plays frequently with John, he played under Hayden and Billy. It gives him something to shoot for, how they look at course, a lot of that is from competition he played with and against."
Wellman showed significant mental toughness last year when he won the Region 2 Tournament with a 72 after getting hit in the hand with a ball during Catholic's warmup on the driving range.
"He ended up playing the whole way through," Turner said. "We wrapped it up, it had a huge knot, the center top of his hand, it bruised over immediately. He played through it, winning region.
"He can put things aside, compartmentalize, push through adversity. He has great focus on what he's trying to do."
This is the fourth full year that Wellman has played. He worked on putting and his short game a lot since the end of last season. He put more time in on the golf course this summer.
"I played more as far as tournament rounds," Wellman said. "I practiced more efficiently."
The best part of his game is the short game.
"Surprisingly, my short game has been so much better this year," Wellman said. "I've tried to chip away and make pars.
"If I do hit well in a tournament, or if I miss, I know I can get up and down. If I get a birdie putt inside 10 feet, I can convert on those more likely than last year."
A strong finish in a state-level event has Wellman ready move forward with the high school season with Catholic.
