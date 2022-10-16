Kentucky Wesleyan claimed the first touchdown of the day but Findlay kept the Panthers from there to capture a 44-7 college football victory Saturday afternoon at Steele Stadium.
Former Daviess County High School standout Landon Newman scored on a 20-yard run less than five minutes into the contest for Wesleyan (2-5, 1-3 in G-MAC). However, following the Panthers’ eight-play, 70-yard game-opening drive, KWC was held to only 130 total yards and only 110 yards through the air for the rest of the contest.
