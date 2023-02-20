By all accounts, the offseason has been a major success so far for the Kentucky Wesleyan College football program — and the Panthers are riding that momentum into the spring.
KWC, in its first compete offseason under second-year head coach Tyrone Young, is using its time to simply build on the foundation set in 2022.
“It’s been awesome,” Young told former Wesleyan quarterback Wiley Cain on the Great Midwest Digital Network Thursday. “It’s been really a blessing to be able to be in this position, as far as my first full offseason. We’re really developing a good culture. The culture that we’re instilling in the guys, they’re actually really buying into it — a lot of good weightlifting is going on, a lot of film work is going on, conditioning-type stuff. There’s been a lot of buy-in. A lot of guys are pushing each other, and we’re finally getting to establish that identity that we’ve been searching for for so long here.
“We had our best retention rate since I’ve been here. Right now, we have over 70 football players still on the roster, which is huge for us and huge for our program. A lot of those guys are finally getting developed in our first true offseason, so we’re really getting the opportunity to get some mass on those guys.”
Young, who joined Wesleyan in December 2018 as the program’s recruiting and defensive coordinator, was named Wesleyan’s head coach in March 2022. The Panthers went 2-9 after a limited offseason, and Young’s been busy at work trying to get KWC to take another step forward in its development.
It began with a program-record signing day, in which Young said Wesleyan has brought in 52 new recruits — breaking the previous record of 33 signees that Young helped produce the year before.
“We were able to bring in a plethora of guys up front on the offensive and defensive line, which we needed with graduation and a lot of guys leaving,” he said. “We signed some really good studs. We signed a lot of people here in the local area that a lot of guys know. ... We’re bringing in some very, very talented guys to match the guys that we have. I could go on and on and on. And there’s some kids from across the bridge in southern Indiana that are going to make a lot of difference here at Kentucky Wesleyan. I’m excited to see how everything meshes together.”
Last week, Young added four new coaches — defensive run game coordinator/defensive line coach Jeff Owens, a former defensive line coach at NAIA Kentucky Christian and former player for the Georgia Bulldogs and Philadelphia Eagles; wide receivers coach Michael Walker, a former pass catcher with the Panthers from 2018-20; cornerbacks/returners coach JeMichael Williams, a former Kentucky Christian standout and Arena Football League player; and defensive tackles coach Nicholas Haddock, who played three seasons at KWC.
“I’m blessed to have the staff that we do,” Young said. “When you talk about our offseason, why our offseason is going so well, is because there’s a buy-in from the staff down to the players, and it’s just spread throughout the whole program.”
KWC will hold its spring practices at night and on Saturdays, along with its games at night during the fall, allowing more fans to attend, Young said. And, as always, the community is always on the forefront of the program’s efforts.
“I appreciate the buy-in,” Young said. “Us breaking the average attendance record last year for our home games was huge. We need that same outpouring of support. Our games are going to be at nighttime again for them to come out, have fun tailgating all day, and then the product they see on the field is the same product they’re going to see in the community — it’s one that everybody can be proud of. When you see somebody wearing that ‘W Football’ across their chest, know that they’re an ambassador, not only for our school but for everything we try to represent at Kentucky Wesleyan.”
KWC’s community day, featuring a free camp for children, will be April 29 at 10 a.m. at Steele Stadium.
