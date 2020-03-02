Cody Bridges still remembers the anguish he felt last season.
Gearing up for his final year with the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team, the Elizabethtown native was looking to cap off what had already been a tremendous career with the Panthers.
Instead, a nagging arm injury before the season began turned out to be much worse than Bridges originally anticipated — one that required him to undergo surgery on the labrum in his throwing shoulder.
And just like that, the 2019 campaign was a wash for the 6-foot outfielder.
“It was absolutely rough,” admitted Bridges, who had never before missed a game in his collegiate career and was granted a medical redshirt. “I had a few nights where I was crying because I was so upset about it. It’s something I’ve loved and played my whole life, so sitting out that whole year was miserable.”
The silver lining, of course, is that Bridges gets a do-over on his senior season, and he wasted little time getting back into the groove.
On Feb. 21, with two outs in the second inning of a 3-1 win over Wayne State, the lefty slugger clubbed an infield single to drive in a run — but more importantly, it was career hit No. 225 for Bridges, which broke the KWC program hits record set by Jordan White in 2012.
“It’s just a blessing,” Bridges said. “I’ve been here five years and just worked extremely hard. I had a great group of guys I came in with. We’ve had a lot of fun, so breaking that record is another thing to add to it.
“With the conference championship we won (in 2017) — things like that make it fun.”
KWC coach Todd Lillpop doesn’t have any complaints, either.
“He’s started in center field and leadoff basically his whole career for us,” Lillpop said of Bridges. “It’s been pretty cool to watch him grow as a player on the field, but also as a person off the field.
“He does everything the right way. He does everything we ask him to do. He’s a leader, and I think that helps him get to those hits records and all that, because he works extremely hard.”
As a freshman in 2016, Bridges tied for third on the team with a .321 batting average, to go with 53 runs and 40 runs batted in. He was voted to the All-Great Midwest second team and freshman squad.
He led the Panthers in batting the next two seasons and was an All-G-MAC First Team selection both years, posting a .335 mark, 41 runs and 34 RBIs as a sophomore, followed by a .429 average with 57 runs and 35 RBIs in 2018.
Bridges also stole 46 bases in 55 attempts in his first three years.
“We’re happy to have him back, because it adds a whole different dimension to what we’re trying to do offensively,” Lillpop said.
Still trying to find his footing this season, Bridges is hitting .261 with six RBIs and two stolen bases, as Wesleyan is off to a 2-5 start — but it’s still early.
“Expectations are really high,” Lillpop said of his squad, “nothing short of getting to a (NCAA) regional, and that’s where we wanna be every year. I’m gonna play the toughest schedule we can play. That’s the only way we can prepare.
“If we’re playing teams we feel like we can go out and beat every single game, I’m not doing them any service. ... We need that, because it helps us grow.”
And perhaps no one has higher hopes than Bridges himself.
“I’m healthy and feeling good,” he said. “I’m excited to be back. With this team, the expectation is well above a conference championship and a regional. We wanna go as far as we can and win as many games as we can.”
More so than anything, however, Bridges simply wants to enjoy the ride.
“The coaches put me in positions where I’m able to come up big — sometimes I don’t, and that’s part of it — but it’s been a lot of fun,” he said, “and it’s been a blessing to be able to enjoy the sport and play it for so long.”
