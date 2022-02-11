The Kentucky Wesleyan women’s basketball team jumped out to an early advantage, but Tiffin’s rebounding was too much to overcome as the Panthers fell 60-47 in a conference matchup Thursday night at the Sportscenter.
The Panthers (14-8, 11-5 in G-MAC) closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run to secure a 17-12 lead, then surged ahead 28-18 midway through the second period.
However, the Dragons (10-11, 7-8) closed the frame on a 13-2 run — capped off by a jump shot by Savanah Richards with five seconds left in the first half — for a 31-30 edge at intermission. Tiffin never trailed again.
The Dragons outscored KWC 13-6 in the third quarter, and the Panthers were unable to climb to within nine points for the remainder of the game.
Aarion Nichols finished with 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Tiffin, which claimed a 42-30 rebounding advantage leading to a 15-3 edge in second-chance scoring.
Jada Tate and Richards tallied 11 points each, as the Dragons shot 39.6% from the field, 3-of-15 from 3-point range (20%) and 15-of-20 free throws (75%) with 21 turnovers.
The Dragons also led in points off turnovers (17-11) and paint scoring (34-24).
Tahlia Walton finished with 10 points and five rebounds as the lone double-digit scorer for Wesleyan, which made 34.6% of its shots from the floor, 5-of-20 from long distance (25%) and 6-of-10 at the foul line (60%) with 20 turnovers. KWC claimed the edge in fastbreak scoring (8-0) and bench production (25-9).
Wesleyan plays again Saturday when it hosts No. 2 Ashland at noon at the Sportscenter.
TIFFIN 12 19 13 16 — 60
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 17 13 6 11 — 47
Tiffin (60) — Nichols 19, Richards 11, Tate 11, Chase 9, Rose 8, Williams 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (47) — Walton 10, Johnson 8, McDonald 7, Nolot 6, Richardson 6, Conley 4, Hoosier 4, Barga 2.
