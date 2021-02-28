Jordyn Barga scored a game-high 21 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s basketball team held off visiting Ursuline for a 77-72 victory in the Panthers’ regular-season finale Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Barga sank 8-of-10 shots from the field, including her only 3-point attempt, and recorded five rebounds and three steals as KWC (16-4, 16-4 in G-MAC) won its seventh straight outing. With the victory, the Panthers secured the second seed in next week’s conference tournament and will host Trevecca Nazarene on Tuesday.
Cali Nolot added 18 points for KWC, which also got 14 points and nine rebounds from Kaylee Clifford. Lily Grimes-Miller dished out seven assists, as well.
The Panthers jumped out to a 25-18 lead after the first quarter, but Ursuline (9-12, 9-12) answered with a 20-12 run in the second period for a one-point halftime advantage.
A pair of free throws by Shiya Hoosier gave Wesleyan a 57-54 lead with 19 seconds left in the third quarter, but Ursuline’s Bekah Green sank a jumper at the buzzer to bring her team within a point.
After a back-and-forth start to the final frame, a conventional three-point play by Barga and a shot from beyond the arc by Cali Nolot pushed the Panthers to a 67-61 lead with 6:15 remaining. Nolot split a pair of free throws with 1:50 left to give Wesleyan a 72-64 advantage, but a layup by Michaela Cloonan and a 3-pointer by Alyssa Evans drew the Arrows within 72-69 with 45 seconds to go.
However, Barga scored again and then sank another two free throws to help secure the victory.
KWC shot 42.9% from the field for the game, including 6-of-24 from distance (25%), and made 17-of-27 foul shots (63%). Both teams secured 32 rebounds, but the Panthers benefitted from a 20-14 lead in second-chance scoring. KWC also forced 22 turnovers leading to a 33-16 edge in points off giveaways.
Evans and Morgan Mattimore scored 16 points apiece to pace Ursuline, which shot 50% from the field, 8-of-24 from 3-point range (33.3%) and 4-of-8 at the free-throw line (50%). Green added 14 points, and Cloonan chipped in 13 points with nine rebounds.
URSULINE18-20-18-16 — 72
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN25-12-20-20 — 77
Ursuline (72) — Evans 16, Mattimore 16, Green 14, Mi. Cloonan 13, Ma. Cloonan 6, Konez 6, Jenkins 1.
Kentucky Wesleyan (77) — Barga 21, Nolot 18, Clifford 14, Grimes-Miller 7, Walton 5, L. Richardson 4, Johnson 4, Hoosier 2, Conley 2.
RIO GRANDE 90, BRESCIA 68
Cassidy Moss poured in a game-high 29 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Brescia women’s basketball team fell in the semifinals of the River States Conference tournament in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Moss made 10-of-19 shot attempts, including 4-of-10 from 3-point range, and also grabbed eight rebounds.
Hailey Kendall added 17 points for Brescia (2-17), while Riley Collins reeled in a game-high nine rebounds.
The Bearcats shot 35.1% from the field, 5-of-24 from beyond the arc (20.8%) and 9-of-14 on free throws (64.3%) with 17 turnovers.
Caitlyn Brisker scored 20 points to pace the Red Storm (18-7), which also got 15 points from Jocelyn Abraham and 12 points from Chyna Chambers. Rio Grande shot 56.7% from the floor, 7-of-16 from 3-point range (43.8%) and 15-of-24 on foul shots (62.5%) while turning the ball over 18 times.
BRESCIA22-14-11-21 — 68
RIO GRANDE25-20-25-20 — 90
Brescia (68) — Moss 29, Kendall 17, Homer 8, Collins 6, Vanzant 4, Shadowen 2, Fisher 1, Sheldon 1.
Rio Grande (90) — Brisker 20, Abraham 15, Chambers 12, Jordan 9, Willingham 7, Crites 6, Harper 5, Pifher 4, Apperson 3, Bates 3, Liedtke 3, Yancey 2, Woods 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.