Keelie Lamb scored a game-high 18 points, Kaylee Clifford added 16 points, and the Kentucky Wesleyan College women's basketball team rolled to a 78-52 conference victory over Trevecca Nazarene on Wednesday night at the Sportscenter.
Lamb, a 5-foot-10 senior forward, made 7-of-10 shots from the field, including 3-of-6 from distance, and led all players with seven rebounds. Lamb's driving layup with 4:22 left in the third quarter pushed her over the 1,000-point scoring mark for her career.
"It feels good," Lamb said, "but I couldn't do it without my teammates, my coaches and my mom and dad -- my support system."
With the victory, the Panthers moved to 11-0 overall, 4-0 against G-MAC competition, and claimed their 25th home victory in a row.
KWC built a 20-5 lead through the first quarter behind the effort of a 14-0 run, then extended the advantage to 49-17 by intermission.
The injury-riddled Trojans (3-10, 0-4) battled back to outscore KWC 21-13 in the third quarter -- aided by a 19-4 run -- but couldn't get closer than 18 points for the remainder of the contest.
Thirteen players saw the floor for KWC, with 11 playing double-digit minutes.
"We had a little bit of a letdown in the second half, especially in the third quarter," Wesleyan co-head coach Nicole Nieman said. "It's just difficult when you're trying to get your kids playing hard for the entire game. (Trevecca) packed it in, and we didn't hit some shots. But overall, I'm very satisfied to get some other players in and get them some opportunities and experience."
The Panthers shot 47.3% from the floor, including 13-of-36 from 3-point range (36.1%), and made all 13 of their free-throw attempts.
KWC finished with the edge in rebounding (26-22), second-chance scoring (11-9), points off turnovers (35-19), fastbreak scoring (9-2) and bench production (36-23).
Though Wesleyan finished with 19 turnovers, Nieman was pleased that the Panthers recorded 25 assists on their 26 made baskets.
"That's really, really nice," she said. "We thought they shared the ball really, really well today -- almost at times to a fault -- but they shared the ball really well."
Jordan Barga added 10 points off the bench for KWC, with Emma Johnson chipping in eight points.
Kaitlynn Wilks scored 11 points to pace Trevecca, which shot 38.3% from the field, 4-of-16 from 3 (25%) and 12-of-15 on foul shots (80%). The Trojans also committed 25 turnovers.
KWC returns to action Sunday with a nonconference home matchup against Harris-Stowe, with the Panthers feeling confident about where they stand.
"I think we're doing some good things," Nieman said. "The most important thing for us to take of is 'Are we being a great teammate to each other?' and I think we're doing that. We've really battled through some of these little lulls that we have every once in a while, and we've found ways to figure that out. I think we're doing what we need to be doing at this point in the season."
TREVECCA NAZARENE 5-12-21-14 -- 52
KENTUCKY WESLEYAN 20-29-13-16 -- 78
Trevecca Nazarene (52) -- Wilks 11, Whiteman 9, McLaughlin 8, Delk 7, Buck 6, Henry 6, Franco 3, Edosomah 2.
Kentucky Wesleyan (78) -- Lamb 18, Clifford 16, Barga 10, Johnson 8, Walton 6, R. Richardson 5, Thomas 4, Nolot 3, Duncan 3, L. Richardson 3, Grimes 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.