The Cal Ripken Owensboro Eastern 9U All-Stars opened Ohio Valley regional tournament action with a 6-2 win over Elizabethtown on Saturday in Lexington.
With the win, Eastern advances to face South Lexington in the semifinals.
Israel Hughes threw a complete-game win with six strikeouts and also went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brantley Stinnett went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Maddox Winstead went 1-for-2 with an RBI, and Landon Drury and Talon Goodman each went 1-for-2.
10U
OWENSBORO WESTERN 15, ELIZABETHTOWN 0
Owensboro Western rolled to a shutout victory in the Cal Ripken State Tournament at Moreland Park.
Liam Carlson, Chandler Johnston and Daken Havener each went 3-for-3 for Western, and Neil Quisenberry was 2-for-3.
CJ Schindler earned the pitching win, and Denton Hardesty closed out the game on the mound.
LITTLE LEAGUE
LEXINGTON EASTERN 3, OWENSBORO SOUTHERN 3
The Owensboro Southern 12U Little League All-Stars fell in the opening round of pool play at the state tournament in La Grange.
Lexington Eastern, which topped Southern for the state crown a year ago, scored one run in the first inning and two more in the fourth.
Owensboro Southern finished with four hits, but will return to action against Adair County on Sunday.
