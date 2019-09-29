BOWLING GREEN -- The Western Kentucky football program took a major step in the right direction on Saturday night.
In their most significant victory since the Jeff Brohm era, the Hilltoppers upset defending Conference USA champion and previously undefeated UAB, 20-13, before a raucous crowd of 20,304 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
WKU is now 2-2 overall and 2-0 in C-USA play heading into next Saturday's league encounter at Old Dominion.
"I'm extremely happy," first-year Western head coach Tyson Helton said. "This is a great win for our program and a tremendous confidence-builder moving forward. We had to play very well to beat a team as good as UAB, and that's what we did in this one.
"I want to thank our fans in the stadium tonight. It was an electric environment, especially at the end with the game on the line, and they played a big part in pulling us through."
deadlocked three times, WKU broke a 13-13 tie with just over 11 minutes to play when Ty Storey, a graduate transfer quarterback from Arkansas starting for injured Steven Duncan, connected with wide receiver Jahcour Pearson on a 7-yard scoring pass that pushed the Toppers in front by seven.
After an exchange of punts, UAB began its final possession with 6:50 to play. The Blazers drove inside Hilltopper territory before quarterback sacks by Jeremy Darvin and DeAngelo Malone put the finishing touches on a tremendous defensive effort -- sealing the outcome in the process.
WKU intercepted celebrated UAB quarterback Tyler Johnston III four times, two of those coming from junior linebacker Kyle Bailey.
"We knew we would have to get some turnovers to win this game and the defense stepped up," said Bailey, who also registered seven tackles, "The idea coming in was to give (UAB) different looks, to confuse them and make them a little uncertain with what they were doing -- and it worked.
"Our cornerbacks and safeties were outstanding."
UAB (3-1, 0-1) broke on top after Western fumbled the ball away on the game's first play from scrimmage -- Nick Vogel drilling a 21-yard field goal to make it 3-0.
A Bailey interception set up a Cory Munson field goal that tied the game at 2:55 of the first period.
UAB then drove 80 yards in 15 plays, capped by Spencer Brown's 2-yard touchdown run that pushed the Blazers in front, 10-3.
Western answered on its ensuing possession, benefiting from a pair of 15-yard penalties against the Blazers, and tying the contest when Storey hooked up with tight end Joshua Simon for an 8-yard scoring pass at 7:03 of the second.
On UAB's next possession, Darvin picked off a Johnston pass -- setting up a 28-yard field goal by Munson that provided the Hilltoppers a 13-10 edge at intermission,
The Blazers tied the game on a 38-yard field goal by Vogel early in the second half, but WKU's defense was lights out the rest of the way.
"Our defense was exceptional," Helton said. "Our guys stepped up and made big play after big play the whole way, and I just couldn't be more proud of that group."
Storey, meanwhile, finished 15-of-24 for 189 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions -- helping the Hilltoppers finish plus-three in the turnovers category.
"I felt great, I was ready to go," Storey said. "UAB is very good defensively, and I thought we responded with a very efficient attack. We took care of the football and let out defense do the rest.
"This is a great feeling. We're 2-0 in the conference, which is huge. We just need to maintain our focus and momentum as we move ahead. There's a lot of football still to be played and we want to continue to be at our best every time we step on the field."
Following their visit to ODU on Saturday, the Hilltoppers return home on Oct. 12 to host Army.
