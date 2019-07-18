The Owensboro Western Cal Ripken Baseball 12U All-Stars will be going for bigger game this weekend at the Ohio Valley Regional Tournament in Crown Point, Indiana.
Western recently won the West State Tournament in Elizabethtown, finishing 5-0 overall and defeating Bowling Green (11-1), Barren County (3-2) and defending champion Elizabethtown (3-2) in the elimination round.
"The opposition got tougher and tougher as we went along, but we stepped up and played top-notch baseball when it counted," Western manager Greg "Peggs" Wathen said. "This is a special group. They've only been together for three weeks, but they're a true All-Star team.
"The last three opponents we played in the West State were travel teams, but we came together in a big way and got the job done. I've very proud of this group."
The typical Western batting order features shortstop Logan Mewes, Israel Carter-Swanigan in center field, Trevor DeLacey at third base, Will Hume at third base, Chris Burns at catcher, Noah Ranburger at second base, Wes Small in left field, Zack Morrison on the mound and Braydon Whitaker in right field.
Also on the roster are oufielder Kole Horn and infielder Tristan Miller. Hume and DeLacey join Morrison as the primary pitchers.
Braydon Towery, a key player for Western in the West State Tournament, will be sidelined for the regional tournament with a broken hand.
"That's really unfortunate," Wathen said, "because Brayden's a good player who helped us with some diving catches at (West State)."
Pitching and defense are the cornerstones of Western's team, Wathen said.
"Our pitching stands out for sure, and we've played good defense backing up our pitchers," Wathen said. "We actually scored a lot of runs in our first three (West State) games, so the bats are capable, but I anticipate games in the regional being like the ones we played against Barren County and Elizabethtown."
Wathen is assisted by Pat Hume and James Moser.
"I just think we've all worked really well together," Wathen said, "and I think we've evaluated our talent really well, putting kids in the right positions for them to have maximum success. In addition to our pitching and defense, we have a nice mix of power and speed from an offensive standpoint.
"I've learned a lot of baseball the past few weeks from Pat and James."
Wathen has been coaching All-Star teams off and on for 19 years, but this is the first time one of his 12U teams has won a West State championship.
"They've been so fun to coach, and, of course, winning helps with that," Wathen said. "Beyond that, though, their commitment to everything we've asked them to do has been excellent. They listen, they learn, and then they go out on the field and give it everything they have -- that's all you can ask.
"This is the most fun group I've ever had, for sure."
• Western begins pool play with a pair of games on Friday -- facing Buffalo, West Virginia at 11:30 a.m. before taking on Schererville, Indiana at 4:30 p.m. Western will wrap up pool play at 9 a.m. on Saturday against Newburgh, Indiana.
