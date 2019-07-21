Owensboro Western's 12U Cal Ripken Baseball team wrapped up Ohio Valley Regional play on Sunday with a 10-0 four-inning loss to the NJB Blue Knights of Newburgh, Indiana at Crown Point, Indiana.
Newburgh pitching held Western hitless in the game. Tristan Miller reached base for Western via a base on balls.
After a scoreless first inning, Newburgh struck for eight second-inning runs, tacking on two more in the fourth to end it.
Western (50/70) was eliminated from championship contention after a pair of hard-fought defeats on Friday -- falling 3-1 to Buffalo, West Virginia and 4-3 to Schererville, Indiana.
ARCHERY
Owensboro Archery Club won the 2019 Scholastic 3D (S3DA) club team national championship recently with a high overall score of 2,136.
Daviess County won the high school team division of the 3D tournament for the third time in the last four years.
Meg Curtis from OAC won the open high school 3D national championship and was fourth in the high school division.
Kynsley Redmon from DC was second in 3D and second in outdoor target.
The national S3DA outdoor archery tournament and 3D nationals were in Metropolis, Ill., recently.
OAC was also second in elementary club and fifth in the middle school division.
Anslee Roberson was the 3D national champion in the elementary school division and second in elementary school division of the outdoor target nationals. Kent Washington was third in outdoor target middle school.
Whitesville Trinity was second in the high school team division. Trinity didn't have anybody with a podium finish but the team has some personal bests.
Daviess County Middle School was second in its division. DC did not have any top 10 finishers, but there were several personal bests.
BOMBERS GAME CANCELED
Excessive heat and humidity canceled the Owensboro Post 9 American Legion Bombers' home finale on Saturday.
The Bombers now gear up for the American Legion Baseball State Tournament this week in Eddyville. Play for the Bombers begins at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday when they will face the winner of Wednesday's game between host Lyon County and Mayfield.
ELLIS PARK RACING RESUMES
After consecutive cancellations on Friday and Saturday due to excessive heat and humidity, live racing is scheduled to return to Ellis Park today.
